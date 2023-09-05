People are also reading…
This week was much more mild, almost fall-like, after last week's heat. I am still seeing corn maturing and starting to turn pretty rapidly this week, though no combines yet that I have seen. The beans are starting to show sudden death syndrome around the territory, though most are too far along for this disease to cause many, if any, issues. I am also seeing a few earlier-planted bean fields starting to turn more this week, so I expect some fields to be harvest-ready within a few weeks. Double crop beans are progressing nicely this week, filling pods still. I am seeing quite a few hay fields get cut this week also thanks to a late flush of green grass growing the past month.