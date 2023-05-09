People are also reading…
Similar story this week to the past two; some planters are still rolling in the area, but many are starting to wrap up. I am also hearing more reports of guys halting planting until we catch a rain to soften up the ground. Corn and bean emergence are varied in the area; some stands are near perfect while others need rain soon to fill the stands out. There are already talks of replanting in spots as well due to thinner stands. Most all fertilizer applications have wrapped up, and herbicide applications are still rolling as the need arises. The wheat in the area is starting to head out and pollinate, so fungicide applications should start this week.