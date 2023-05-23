People are also reading…
We finally caught a couple of good rains last week, which will help emergence of both corn and beans in the area. Stands are still pretty spotty in areas due to the dry conditions, but they appear to be filling in the gaps thanks to the added moisture. As things dry down this week, we will begin post-herbicide applications on corn, as well as topdressing applications on corn with added nitrogen. The beans in the area are also starting to fill out stands, and a few herbicide applications continue on those as well. The wheat has all finished flowering and will start to mature the next few weeks before harvest.