People are also reading…
This past week was another busy one, with corn and bean planting still in full force. However, I have started to hear multiple reports of farmers halting planting until we catch a rain. Dry field conditions have allowed herbicide applications to continue in full swing still this week, while fertilizer applications have started to slow down this past week. Emergence of already-planted crops is varied. Some fields have perfect stands while others are struggling to catch enough moisture to germinate, causing unevenness throughout the fields. Hopefully we catch a much-needed spring rain soon.