This past week we saw a little bit of rain, but mostly from spotty showers. Few farmers were lucky and caught a good amount of rain, while others just a few miles away caught nothing. Corn post herbicide applications are starting to slow down this week, while beans post applications have begun to ramp up. I am also seeing farmers starting to top dress their corn in areas this week as well. The wheat in the area has begun to turn very quickly this past week due to the heat and dry weather. I expect wheat harvest to begin earlier this year due to the weather conditions this spring.