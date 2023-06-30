People are also reading…
Our area is still pretty dry here this week as we continue to search for a rain. The hot weather has caused the corn and bean plant quality to begin deteriorating at a more rapid pace. A large majority of the corn in the area has begun tasseling and will soon begin to pollinate, so a rain is more crucial now than before. The beans are holding on but are also showing signs of severe stress. Most of the wheat in the area has been harvested or should wrap up in the next week. Double-crop beans are starting to go in the ground — surprisingly well — but will need a rain to get them germinated and out of the ground.