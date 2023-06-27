People are also reading…
Crops continued to progress this past week despite the dry weather returning, bringing some warmer temps back as well. Corn is just beginning to tassel, so fungicide applications should begin to pick up the next week. In the beans, a few herbicide applications are continuing, but for the most part, these have wrapped up as well. Wheat harvest is in full swing this week as well. Yields seem to vary throughout the region, but grain quality and test weight seem to be good throughout the area. A few farmers are putting double-crop beans in the ground, while others are waiting for a rain, or have decided to back out on planting them altogether.