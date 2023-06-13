People are also reading…
Our area finally caught a much-needed rain again this past weekend. Total amounts vary, but overall farmers are happy with the results of the storm. Corn herbicide is winding down this week as is top dress applications of nitrogen. Beans are still getting post-herbicide applications, but those too will start to slow down soon. Wheat harvest should start this week as well, and with the added moisture in the soil, I expect double-crop beans to get planted shortly behind the combines.