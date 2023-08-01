People are also reading…
This past week was hot, dry and windy. A few spots caught a small rain, but those were pretty few and far between. The corn is really starting to hurt this week, with ears starting to abort kernels, leaving larger tip-back issues throughout the field. I also started to see many visual symptoms of beans showing damage from the heat and dry weather, too — mostly leaves twisting and curling up in an attempt to shade themselves out of the sun. We did manage to catch a rain this past weekend, which will help lighten our stress for at least the next few days.