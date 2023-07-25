People are also reading…
Rains this past week were pretty spotty. Some areas got pretty substantial rains while other spots saw trace to none. Both corn and beans have responded appropriately based on the rainfall. Most, if not all, corn has finished pollinating, and is now filling ears and grain. The beans are in the process of setting and filling pods, so sufficient moisture is very crucial. For double-crop beans, we need a rain on them soon or we might be looking at a crop failure in some areas.