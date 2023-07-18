People are also reading…
This past week, my area finally saw some rain, though the totals vary quite a bit between a few tenths up to over an inch in spots. The corn in my area has really started to show severe signs of the dry weather this week, with leaves curling and starting to fire up on the bottoms of the plants. The beans too are starting to show signs of severe stress in scattered spots throughout fields. The rains will help some of these fields hold on, so long as we catch another rain soon.