Finally, a different pattern this week! Most of my area caught significant rainfalls, ranging from 4 inches up to 10 inches in spots. Unfortunately, the corn in our area was too far along to really benefit from these rains. Poor pollination seems to be the common theme in most fields, though the rains should help finish our grain fill and add some weight to kernels come time combines start rolling. The beans received the biggest benefit of this rain. Most fields are setting and filling pods, so these rains came at a crucial time in their growing season.