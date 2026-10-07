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Rains over the weekend and into the first of the week delayed harvest for a bit. But by midweek many started to trickle back into the fields. By the weekend, we were full blast once again. Corn and soybeans are both rolling in now. Yields are all across the board. Early-planted corn seems to be the yield winner this year, as later-planted corn is lagging in many parts of the area. Soybeans seem to tell a different story though. Earlier-planted fields are taking the yield hit vs. the later ones, so far. Harvest will push hard throughout the week, as we have an orange dot special ahead for the weekly forecast.