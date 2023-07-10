Late in June my husband and the cousins on his Pickering side of the family gathered in Lexington to celebrate the 150th anniversary of their great-grandparents’ arrival in the United States from England.

James and Harriet Pickering’s journey from their homeland wasn’t the most auspicious. Their youngest son, John, who turned 1 on the ship, contracted scarlet fever and as a result lost his hearing. Heavy in debt, one of the reasons family now theorize they left England, they could afford only steerage and fell prey to thieves on the ship who stole what few belongings they had brought with them.

To make matters worse, the uncle who had come to Plum Creek in 1872 and urged them to immigrate, had already returned to England following the tragic death of his son in an accident where a loaded gun discharged while they were unloading a wagon of wood.

They arrived in Plum Creek, Nebraska (now Lexington) in April 1873 with no family to meet them. James went to Grand Island, filed for a homestead, and then borrowed money for tools, materials for a frame house, and equipment and seed to break the sod and start a crop. Their other son, Will, turned 3 shortly after their arrival in Nebraska.

Drought and grasshoppers were not kind to the young family, and in 1878 James had to file papers relinquishing 80 acres of the original homestead. The family moved from their meager frame house into an even more meager sod house.

In the ensuing years Harry, Sarah Anne and James (Jim to the family) would be born on the growing farm. James worked in town as a blacksmith to make ends meet, which had been his former trade in the coal mines of Derbyshire County in England.

By the time James died in 1893 at age 47, the family had accumulated 720 acres of land. Quite a difference from their shaky beginnings. Their children had started to marry and have children of their own and in the years before World War I all but the oldest, Will, had settled within about 2 miles of the homestead. Will had married in 1893 and moved to South Dakota to work on his wife’s family farm.

Their children, the Pickering cousins, made the most of their growing up years in the Nebraska prairie, now turning into fertile farm ground. I met and got to know many of those cousins, nearly all of whom lived well into their 80s and 90s.

I believe their longevity had something to do with the fact that they were all ornery. Because their Uncle John and Aunt Lula were deaf, all the cousins learned American Sign Language to communicate with them. At one time there were 11 first cousins in District 56, a one-room schoolhouse northeast of Lexington, all of whom knew sign language. Can you imagine the poor teacher – who may have only had an eighth-grade education at the time, trying to deal with that group of children?

Tales have been told of the ground squirrels they would catch during recess, who were subsequently killed, usually via drowning, and then were buried during an elaborate funeral service complete with a minister, pallbearers and mourners.

One of the older cousins was an adept mechanic and had his Model T Ford wired so whoever tried getting into it to start it would get shocked.

Another cousin misbehaved at the dinner table and her parents sent her to the pantry to be quiet. Unbeknownst to them, she stood in the pantry doorway, all the while making faces at her siblings because her parents had their backs to her.

Another set of cousins were sitting in study hall at Lexington High School in the mid-1930s signing back and forth so as not to disrupt the studies of others. At the end of the period, they thought they were in trouble when the study hall teacher, who was also the football coach, made them stay after. He had watched the girls signing and knew they were communicating but wanted to know how as he felt it would have some value during football practice. He had them teach him some basics, and soon he was sending in plays at the games via sign language.

These ornery cousins have brought smiles to many faces over the years, and as the next generation grows up hearing the Pickering Tales, they no doubt will be the next crop of “the ornery ones.”