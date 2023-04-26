Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Those familiar with auto racing know the significance of a green flag dropping. It signals the race has started, or restarted after an accident, and all systems are go.

Well, this week we hope the green flag will drop on Plant 2023. After months of cold, windy, dreary winter weather, soil conditions were finally warm enough the last two weeks that equipment could get in the fields.

On a recent trip to Kearney, I noted there were tractors and equipment in the field in nearly every direction. Most were either applying fertilizer or shredding stalks, but I did see one planter where the farmer was gambling on his corn or soybeans missing the last frost. I don’t have much hope for anything that was in the ground over the weekend as in our part of the state temperatures plummeted into the teens on Friday and Saturday nights.

Two weeks ago, we still had frost in the ground in spots. Consecutive days in the 70s helped, but we still are struggling to keep overnight lows above freezing.

We lost a week of strip-tilling work when that tractor landed in the shop, and while Hubby was frustrated then, we believe that was some Divine Intervention to keep us from getting in too big of a hurry to plant.

We thought, and so did the mechanic, that it was ready to pick up after a couple of days in the shop. That is until there was a small puddle of anti-freeze beneath it when they were ready to take it to the wash rack. Better on the implement dealer’s shop floor than leaving us stranded in the middle of the field.

So, work continues on the drill to get it ready for soybeans, and the sprayer will be rolled up shortly for another pre-season check. More fine-tuning has been required on monitors and precision ag tools, and yet another gasket blew, so limp along on patches until it shows up tomorrow.

Friends south of the river have been working hard for almost a month now as the sandier soil there almost always allows them to get in field work one to two weeks before we even think about turning a wheel.

At Easter dinner our niece, who farms near Davenport and Edgar, noted she had started applying anhydrous. It was evident on our drive there that plenty of field work had taken place in those more southern Nebraska counties, but much more is still to come.

Thankfully higher input costs are reining in the urge to plant too early. I had a wedding in Omaha and a conference in Beatrice over the weekend and while field work continues at a brisk pace, only a few fields had actually been planted. With single bags of hybrid seed corn averaging $400 each, producers are really watching the average last frost date on their calendars and weighing that against the increased yield and having to replant. Pencils are really getting pushed around the paper this year.

Plant 2023 will soon commence on my garden, too. Again, the low overnight temperatures just haven’t made it practical to start putting anything in the dirt. Our older daughter made the Good Friday benchmark of planting potatoes, onions and peas but nothing has poked through for her yet.

Yes, the race is on to get the next corn and soybean crop in the ground, but we hope there aren’t too many yellow flags this season and hope to see you all safely under a checkered flag this fall.