Ready for the week to end

It has been a long week. I do not know how many of you remember that song “this is the song that never ends?” That is literally how this last week has felt.

Every time I get back from a longer trip, it takes me a bit to recoup. The biggest issue is that with having Ehlers Danlos, my body will full out revolt during trips. I’ve learned to cope with it over time by making sure I’m adjusted before I leave, wearing sensible footwear, not carrying excessive weight (such as a shoulder briefcases), being conscientious to a point of what I eat and drink and trying to make sure and get as much sleep as is possible. One of the most important things though is to have an adjustment booked within a couple days of getting home; that is a game changer in recovery.

Ranching is always a challenge, but having a “disability” and ranching sometimes just sucks. But at the same time, I really contribute a lot of the great things in my life to it. In its own dysfunctional way, it has made me the person that I am.

So, there I was getting back to the “real world.” The schedule was out of control with branding, moving cattle and a road trip for bucket calves, bulls and beef deliveries, and my normal aches and pains were a little worse than sometimes.

One email later, I found out that an agronomist, which I had eaten lunch with on the Saturday I flew out from the Bahamas, had tested positive for Covid. Yep, guess who has had Covid the last week? I’m trying to keep my cussing to a minimal, but ugh—seriously?

In retrospect, it could have been worse. I laid low for two days, completely going stir crazy. I watched every Hallmark movie I had on DVR, along with “Celebrity IOU” and “Beat Bobby Flay” that had been recorded. I read a couple of books, and I can not tell you how many times I considered having Wi-Fi installed at my house again.

Day three, I was over it from a mental perspective and would do what I was able to do, until I would have to go lay down from exhaustion. It’s still a work in progress, but hopefully going to be fully on the mend here shortly.

Being gone or being sick always brings up the question of are your replaceable? I know agriculture has a whole list of concerns that consume minds every single day; economics, succession, marketing, regulations, taxation, the list goes on and on. One of the mindsets I have come across time after time, and one that I will even admit that I’m guilty of, is thinking that we are the only person that can do our job, and no one else is capable.

It is a huge challenge to give up control, and yet it can be one of the most important things that we can do. I do think about the future of our operation often and what that looks like. I want to be in a position that if something would happen or if something does come up that I cannot be on the ranch for a period of time, or God-forbid I have to sit for two days in my house, that everything can continue on just fine.

Am I doing that? Well, it’s definitely a work in progress, but I can say over the last three years that I’ve really pushed that even though we may not have to physically do something, at least we need to teach the knowledge and know how.

With the end of my Covid week, we were able to get our largest group of calves branded and the cows worked. We had a great couple from Lincoln out for the weekend doing some trail riding, and I may have roped them into helping.

On an even more exciting note, they were the second couple that has gotten engaged at the ranch so far this summer while visiting, so maybe we are going to have to start reconsidering a new marketing campaign. Considering that Grace has a wedding photography business, we might be onto something.

With the warmer day, we got an early morning start and were able to wrap about a little after 10 a.m. I grabbed the trailer, filled the back seat with beef, loaded bucket calves, bulls and a co-pilot and headed out. I don’t know if seating in a vehicle for 20+ hours is the best cure for Covid, but at least it beats sitting at home singing “this is the week that never ends.”