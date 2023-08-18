Jaclyn Wilson Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you recall, I mentioned that I was flying home from Jamaica last week and the Denbigh Ag Show. Evidently there was more to the story.

My flight did not leave Kingston until mid-afternoon. If you have not flown out of the Kingston Airport in August, it’s not the most enjoyable experience as I’m pretty sure there is not air conditioning. Or if there is, it must be set on 90, as the corridors of the airport are filled with enough fans it looks like a show barn but a lot less enjoyable.

The key is to try and find a spot in front of a fan if you can, otherwise the sweat is running, and not just a bead here or there but a full fledge stream. The flight to Miami was fine, with a couple hour of layover before getting onto a delayed flight into Denver International Airport. I almost always just drive to Denver and fly out instead of taking a flight from Alliance or Scottsbluff as the times never seem to line up very well.

In all honesty, I was excited to be getting out of Jamaica. I’ve traveled to a number of countries, including places like China, Russia, Ukraine and Colombia, but for whatever reason I was not comfortable in Jamaica.

Maybe it was the Jamaicans constantly giving out words of warning about safety, or maybe it was the high levels of begging and drug usage, but I proceeded with caution the entire time I was there. I’m sure it also makes a difference if one was in the “touristy” areas of the country, but I was not.

So, just like the last flight into DIA a couple of months ago, there were storms, and our flight was rerouted to come in from the west over the mountains. No big deal. I appreciated the focus on making sure we arrive safe. I picked up my bag at baggage claim a little after 12:30 in the morning and headed out to the parking garage to make the drive to Broomfield to spend the night.

I’ve become a creature of habit when I go to DIA and have found the “perfect” parking area. It’s in the west side parking garage on the far north side on the first floor. It always has open parking spots and plenty of room to back my pickup into. It’s a short easy walk through the door, up the elevator and directly into the TSA Precheck Security line, as most of the time I just carry on.

I walked out of the main concourse to where I parked my pickup, and it was not there. My first thought of course was okay, I’m really losing it, as I thought I was very positive I knew exactly where I had parked.

I started walking around the parking garage towing my suitcase with me, setting off my panic button on my key fob and I finally heard my alarm go off. With the acoustics of the garage, the way the sound travelled and because there were only certain places I could hear my alarm, it took me 45 minutes to locate my pickup. It was just three floors above where I had thought I parked.

I finally see the flashing lights of my pickup and walk over to it. My brain is working overtime as the pickup is parked in a dark corner of the garage, in a tight space and pulled into instead of backed into like I usually do. I’m rewinding my mind to a couple of days earlier and still have the thought that things are a little overwhelmed and stressed right now, maybe I did park there.

I unlocked my back door and proceeded to throw my suitcase in my back seat, and right way realize that something is very much not right. Everything that was in my cab is now everywhere. My tools are laying all over my backseat, all of my seats were up and everything underneath had been pulled out and thrown all over the inside of the cab. Every single cubby and item from the doors to the glovebox had been pulled out, and my middle piece of my dashboard had been pulled up. I quickly shut the door, exited the vicinity and made a call to the police department.

I stood in the parking garage for an hour in the middle of the night waiting for the police to show up. Every single noise was not only magnified, but I was sure it was the idiots that decided my pickup seemed like a smart idea to steal were coming back for it. Around a half hour into my wait, I started laughing, as here I had been concerned about getting mugged all week, and yet I had to wait to get back to the U.S. for it to happen.

The cops finally showed up around 3 in the morning and didn’t have much advice except that it was really smart that I carried my parking ticket with me whenever I leave my vehicle as that was the only thing that had stopped whomever from taking my pickup right out of the garage. Not one thing was missing from my vehicle, except a hidden key fob that they had located in the destruction. Tools, checkbook, ammunition, even a decent pair of Lucchese Boots were all there and accounted for.

The cops also did mention that that was the fourth F350 of the day that had been broken into in the parking garage, and the F150, F250 and F350s can easily be broken into in under 30 seconds.

I learned a lesson that evening, and hopefully it will be a reminder to all of you. Take spare key fobs, along with your parking ticket, with you so when you are ready to head home in the middle of the night you don’t have to wait for the cops to show up before you can.