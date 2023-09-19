Someone told me the other day that we live a “slow” life. I get the inclination to smack someone up the back of the head occasionally, and that may have been one of those moments.

I do understand that there are those out there that think a “country” lifestyle is a simple one, and by simple I guess you could interchange “slow.” Now in retrospect, I guess I’m just as guilty. I may have stereotyped an urbanite or two in my time. I say “in my time” like it was a while back, but the thought did enter my mind a time or two last week of what it would be like to live in town and have a lot fewer responsibilities than I do now.

Let me explain this in a little more detail. I have a full-time job that has no set hours or set days. I love my job, don’t get me wrong, and some days I’m good at it. It’s when taking on the other time-consuming items, like mowing yards, cleaning out flowerbeds, pulling weeds, power washing the house, cleaning the shop that I wished I lived in an HOA and someone else just did it for me. It’s not bad if it’s just my house and yard, but usually I try to help the Boss Man with his house, yard, and also the other areas around the main place. Next thing you know, hours have passed.

This last week was anything but “slow.” It was a mad rush Monday to get the shop cleaned and the list caught up as much as I could before I had to leave for an appreciation dinner for Western Livestock that evening in Ogallala. Tuesday morning the Boss Man joined me north of Ogallala to watch a group of our yearling steers sell. As soon as they sold, we jumped in the vehicle and headed to Grand Island to Husker Harvest Days.

We arrived in great time and had around an hour before I took the stage for a panel hosted by Women in Agriculture. This is the third time I’ve sat on this panel in different vicinities, and this one was by far the shortest event. It was just a half hour for the moderator, myself and past producer reporter Katie Kaliff Jagels to share some of our insight on balance. I never know what to expect at events like this, and I want to say thank you to all that traveled to come say hi to the Boss Man and me. We were both beyond humbled, and it meant the world to us.

We stayed through Husker Harvest Days until Wednesday around noon then we started the road trip back west. I dropped the Boss Man off in Ogallala and proceeded on to Denver where I was speaking at the National Red Angus Convention the following afternoon. That engagement came after speaking via Zoom to Foreflight (a Boeing company) that morning.

Friday morning, I left before 4 a.m. and headed to Chadron for a Humanities Nebraska Board meeting. I skipped out on the afternoon events to pick up food and make it back to the ranch to catch up on some last-minute touchups before it got dark.

Saturday, we hosted Humanities Nebraska, and it was great to have them visit the ranch. We went for a hayrack ride, served up some Flying Diamond Beef burgers and opened the ranch for them to wander around. The majority of those that visited were from the Omaha or Lincoln areaa, and some had never set foot on a ranch before. Having that opportunity to show this part of our great state along with the impact that agriculture has on this state is important.

Sunday, we spent the majority of the day packing up beef orders to go out on Monday. We resumed shipping in September, and so far it really hasn’t gone as planned. We continue to adjust, and somewhere in the back of our minds we know we will get everything figured out. The biggest struggle right now is insulation. Our normal company had some staff issues, so we pivoted to another company and then got the wrong size the day we were shipping.

I wish with the schedule right now, along with just keeping up with the mundane ranch work, that there was a “slow” part to everything. Really though, who are we kidding? We have no concept of what that word means anyways.