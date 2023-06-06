Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Happy June, and greetings from the Bahamas!

It’s the second day of the West Indies Agricultural Economics Conference, and my head already hurts – but in a great way.

I did not really have any expectations coming into this conference, but the first day provided a lot of great conversations surrounding agriculture and even the opportunity to meet the prime minister and the minister of agriculture.

I’m sure it will take me a while to organize my thoughts about the week. I am looking forward to the rest of this conference and seeing how we can continue to improve agriculture worldwide.

We held our first branding last week. Branding is always an interesting time of the year. I see multiple posts on social media, and it seems like every Tom, Dick and Jane are at a branding or going to a branding. One picture or comment about branding and all the requests start to come in about if people can get an invite or if we need help to please let them know.

We have been doing in-house brandings all of my life. It goes back to a little under a 100 years ago when I have a photo of a relative with a little Hereford calf in a wood chute. Smoke is billowing, the calf looks like it’s bawling, and a cowboy is right in the middle of applying a brand.

I grew up knowing nothing else. I remember going to a branding or two but otherwise, the only ones I remember attending were our own.

Branding has always been an interesting topic of conversation in the beef industry. There are so many different angles on the topic. To start with, there’s the animal welfare versus product protection followed by the social event versus liability, and then throw in efficiency discussions, and the debating just starts rolling.

The only thing more passionate than an animal rights activist is a multi-generational rancher steeped in tradition.

So, our tradition is one of chute brandings. We spread it out over multiple mornings. We will round up a group of anywhere from 100-250 head, sort cows from calves, run the cows through a double alleyway without a chute on the front, and give them a Preg Guard shot and pour for fly control.

The calves are then run through a tiny alleyway into a homemade chute where they are branded, tattooed and receive two shots. I band at birth and do not have to castrate at branding.

The ideal human resources for our brandings is five or six people.

What do I foresee as the advantages of our method? I see every single animal, which helps me gage if there are any concerns. I do not worry about liability issues because the five or six people are on the ranch crew and all have signed waivers upon hiring. I’m not spending multiple days attending other brandings to “make-up” for the help that came to mine. I’m able to sort pairs after calving into breeding groups and can have them dispersed into pastures all over the ranch, since I can move equipment from location to location with ease.

What are the downfalls? The first thought is efficiency. If I could get everything done in one day, would it be more beneficial? There’s also the social aspect of getting together with neighbors and friends and where that plays into community and mental health.

So of course into trying to analyze the questions I had, I turned to Twitter, because why not? I put out a couple of polls.

The first question was how much do you spend on food and beverages for branding? The poll ran for 24 hours and received 635 votes. It showed that 42% of those that voted spent less than $1,000, 16% spent over $1,000. But what was interesting is that 43% did not know what they spent.

The second poll I asked was how many brandings do you attend in a year? The poll had 343 votes in 24 hours. The results were 83% attended five or fewer, 9% attended 10 or fewer, and 8% attended over 10.

So, I looked at it from a cost perspective. What do I spend on branding in human resources? Say I have five brandings of my own in the spring. Labor will run me right around $1,500 in paying for crew cost for branding days and the time to set up and tear down equipment. I have no expenses in food and beverage, and no time loss expenses for attending other brandings.

In comparison, I tried to analyze it as if I did a one-time branding event. I would have equivalent expense in labor, food and beverage. But where I would suffer is the time equivalent to provide reciprocal labor.

It was a struggle to get a legitimate answer from a producer as to what branding costs are for their operation. With every single dime counting nowadays, I’m encouraging producers to question their own expenses from both a monetary perspective and also for time.

At the end of the day, everyone has a method that works for them and their operation, but what I will push until I’m red in the face is to make sure you have attorney input on what your liability is for any guests or family that comes on your operation to help. It would be heartbreaking to lose an operation at the expense of a good time.