What a week. I think everyone is exhausted. Between the heat and the bugs, it made for a long one.

We made the decision the week before that to try and get even more organized and start Monday morning with a team meeting. It’s not something that we have tried before, but it was a welcome change to sit down and talk over not only the beef business agenda for the week, but to also go over everything we had to accomplish along with some projects that we would like to do.

The office even got reorganized with the addition of the massive whiteboard that had the daily “must do’s” along with projects for the week and future ranch projects. It was pretty successful. There were a lot of crossed off projects during the week, and even a couple that I doubt would have gotten done had they not been discussed in the meeting.

The big thing for the week was AI’ing. We pulled CIDRS and gave Estrumate Wednesday afternoon. Saturday morning bright and early, the best girl gang AI crew that I know showed up, and we moved a little under 300 head through by 11 a.m.

I love the fact that including myself, we have four females that are in the box rotating, and in typical fashion one of them was pregnant. It’s become the running joke. I cannot remember a year of AI’ing that one or multiple members of the box crew wasn’t pregnant.

For as much work as it is to get the pairs in multiple times, sort and then spend a morning AI’ing, I would not go back to how we use to do it. Fortunately, the Boss Man agrees. The morning went really smoothly. Minus it being just a little toasty, I had not one thing to complain about.

After AI’ing finished, we spent the afternoon moving the two groups to new pasture. With the heat, it was a slow process, and we made it even slower in an attempt to not stress anything. The cattle handled it well, and everyone was happy to be on fresh grass.

The rest of the cows got bulls put in on Friday. It was the easiest day of putting bulls out that I can remember in a very long time. With where all the groups were located, the bulls were easy to trailer, move or just open a gate to go to their new home for the next 45 days.

We were short one bull, and the intern found him. He is still not where he needs to be because he likes to swim – and when I mean swim, all you can see is the top of his poll bobbing above the lake. It doesn’t even make a difference if you threaten him from the shore, he’s like Aquabull. I’ve even tried bribery – telling him about the large group of single females waiting for him – and no dice. Needless to say, if he ever decides to bless us with his attendance out of the lake, he is going to town, preferably to the McDonald’s drive through.

This week I’m in San Diego for a couple of days for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association summer business meetings. This is one of my favorite meetings of the year. While I do enjoy NCBA’s annual convention, it’s nice to have a smaller crowd and just business meetings. The schedule isn’t as robust as the annual convention, but the agenda on the policy side is filled with new resolutions, resolution renewal, and also in-depth policy discussions.

I think what I appreciate the most is interacting with the other producers from all over the U.S. There is still some areas of severe drought, the cattle market is taking a turn for the better for some sectors of the industry. I’m always amazed to hear about the updates from the Beef Checkoff side when I will sit in on a federation meeting or two.

Nebraska has a great delegation here, including one of my fellow AI box members from Saturday. I think that’s what I appreciate the most about our industry. You can be working side by side drenched in sweat one day then fly across the country and work in a meeting room to try to better that industry that we love so much. As I hear time after time, if you aren’t at the table you are on the menu.