The 34th West Indies Ag Economics Conference was a great success. I really did not know what to expect on the journey to the Caribbean. In all of my travels, I have never been to that part of the world - no particular reason why, except that I’m just not really into hot weather or sitting on the beach or by a pool.

I arrived in Nassau Sunday afternoon after battling some very challenging flights. The conference started Monday morning with representatives from multiple islands throughout the Caribbean and a handful of participants from the U.S. representing academia and consulting companies.

The diversity of the presentations was unique because half-hour time slots can be a little challenging to get all the points across. Topics varied from pineapples to food pricing to environment and everything in between. Presentations ran both Monday and Tuesday and included the opening ceremony on Monday evening where I had the opportunity to meet the Bahama Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture.

Wednesday, after a couple early morning presentations we were able to board a bus and get out into the countryside. The first stop was John Watling's Distillery. I have decided that every ag tour should first stop at a distillery, it just puts everyone in a great mood for the rest of the day.

The estate was founded in 1789 by an interesting individual that sounded a little brutal but would then request that his employees attend church on Sunday. If they did not, he would kill them.

The distillery imports its sugarcane, but all the processing and packaging is done (mostly by hand) at the distillery.

From there we went to a school that has developed its own ag program to teach students about planting fruits and vegetables along with some small animal production, including goats and pigs. Ag programs are becoming more and more popular in the country, but still have a way to go.

The last two tour stops were farms, one of which was used for agritourism and the other was home to the best tasting mangoes I have ever eaten. Both were unique in their own right, but in comparison to what we are used to in Nebraska, they were on a completely different scale with completely different concerns including hurricanes and resort development.

Thursday morning I shared about our operation and talked about steps to bridging the gap between producers and others, whether it’s academia or consumers. I’m finding that speaking from a producer standpoint is sometimes missing at some of these conferences, and it can add a completely different perspective that others might not even think about.

Thursday evening was the banquet, complete with a fashion show and hat modeling. That was a new one for me and an ag banquet.

Friday, I finished up with the conference at noon and was able to head out and pretend I was a tourist. Fortunately, I had met some amazing people at the conference and was able to head out for the afternoon to tour the island and get an insider’s point of view. I made stops at a small chocolate factory, a cigar factory and the National Art Museum.

The highlight was spending time driving around with one of the farm owners from Wednesday’s tours. He is a living legend on the island. His law practice downtown represents several different entities, but what was even more impressive is that his office has also been the cause of national parks being developed instead of more private beach being bought up.

The gentleman was a fountain of information in any and all topics, including scientific plant names. I really wish I could just live in his brain for a day.

That evening I was able to join his wife, son, nephew and a whole pile of grandkids for dinner. Then I got invited to go night crabbing. I cuss the gophers here regularly, but I am very grateful I do not have crab holes throughout the yard.

We had success, and yours truly even caught a couple that will be fed mangos and coconuts for the next month before they are served up.

The takeaways from the trip have been many. There is such a need in the Bahamas for people to become more dependent on agriculture development in their country. The country is heavily dependent on imports, and while they realize the need, it seems like a hamster wheel in trying to implement change.

Politics are tough, but after that the challenges are very similar with input costs, labor force, processing, marketing, Mother Nature, etc.

I loved the island and the friendliness of the people that were at the conference, resort, and even the natives on the island. It was so refreshing to see, and in turn made me friendlier and more open.

It was so enjoyable that I almost had a culture shock when I got back to Colorado and headed north with a stop at the Wyoming border to use the rest area where I told at least five people good morning. I got not one response back. Maybe we could take a lesson from the Bahamas.