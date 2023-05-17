Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We did something this week that we haven’t done in many years, probably too many years. We bought a new car.

Let me rephrase it. We bought a different car.

I will say this is as close to buying a new car as we will ever get. In any case, it has been several years since we had traded. Blame it on COVID, the economy or any number of reasons, but we had hung on to our previous ride longer than we normally do.

I know I have a degree in economics, yet I waited until the interest rate was at the highest level in years and I traded cars. No one ever said having a degree in economics makes you very smart. In fact, I am living proof of the opposite.

We had simply waited too long to trade, and I know exactly why. I hate car shopping.

There is nothing about car shopping that I like or enjoy. I know there are many of you who are wondering about me. I am simply not really a car person. To me they serve a purpose to get you from point A to point B. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy riding in a nice vehicle. I just don’t enjoy paying for one.

That is a sign of age, too. I always used to dream of a better ride. I constantly watched the lots and drooled over the shiny pickups for sale. It also says something about my ability to adapt to something new. I don’t want to learn where to find the wiper switch or how to set the cruise control. I am set in my ways, and I don’t want to learn new stuff.

The other reason we had not traded is that our trusty black Ford Edge was, without a doubt, the best vehicle we had ever owned. I didn’t think I could ever get attached to a car, but I got close to it with this one.

We had it for about eight years and those were eight years with a lot of changes. The old Edge had taken us to the kids’ high school and college graduations, to funerals, on vacations and many, many sporting events. It had seen us, as a family, through various injuries and surgeries. I can honestly say that it never left us stranded and we never spent much on repairs. I can only hope the new one lives up to that.

I also realized that the old Edge was getting up there in miles and at some point, and probably at the worst possible time, it would succumb to all those miles. All good things must come to an end, but the Edge will be fondly remembered.

I digress. Back to the car shopping.

I am not sure if the internet has made car shopping better or worse. You can browse a lot more cars than you could before the internet. You also have a lot better idea of prices, I guess.

However, after just a few searches for cars, my whole social media feed is nothing but used car offers. Every time I go to a dealer’s webpage a helpful assistant pops up and asks if I need help.

I don’t want help when I am looking for a new car. That is why I go to the dealerships when they are closed. When I find what I want, that is when I want to talk to someone.

See, car shopping makes me cranky.

I guess the internet was not all bad. We located what we wanted close to home without having to drive all over the country. That left the whole bargaining and trading thing, and that is what I really hate.

If you know me, I agonize over whether this is the best deal I can get, and I really hate haggling. I wish they would just give you the best price, take it or leave it and move on. I do have to admit that the whole process was about as painless as it could be, but I still did not enjoy it. This new car better be as good as the Edge was.

In the meantime, I will spend time getting used to the controls, finding how to adjust the seat, tune the radio and other things I took for granted in the old car. This will be a good thing because I won’t have to wonder when the problems will start and if Jennifer got to work OK.

The bottom line is it is change and I don’t do change very well. It is hard to teach an old dog new tricks or an old guy new technology, but I will adapt. Probably the worst part will be breaking the habit of looking for a black Edge in a crowded parking lot.