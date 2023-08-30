If you have been a reader for awhile now you know that I am Glenn’s daughter and that I typically take over his column when he is gone for the American Farm Bureau Meeting. This time, with him being in Africa for two weeks I thought I would make a special appearance.
While he has been gone my mother has taken on most of the load of chores, but I have been home a fair amount to help her out. With my father gone, the two of us have a good rhythm going of taking care of the operation and at night making dinner and watching TV shows that my father does not care for.
Since he’s been gone, I have had time to think about spending quality time with loved ones and making the most of the time we have.
I have absolutely love the time I have gotten to spend with just my mother while my father has been gone. Whenever he is usually gone for an extended period of time or for a weekend, I try to make it home to help her out. Being in grad school out of state makes it more challenging and time restrictive. I can’t spend the whole time at home when my father is gone, but I stay as long as I can.
Mom and I have fun and enjoy our time when it is just the two of us girls. The last two weeks, I have been thinking back about the time Dad and I have recently spent together lately. Truthfully, it has been sparse. I am not here to badmouth my father and shame him into thinking he is neglecting me, because I am so incredibly proud of him and all that he does. He works so hard on our operation and is such an incredible advocate for the agricultural industry, but it seems that he has been busy lately. Finding time to spend with him is hard, and he usually has too much work at home to do anything “fun.”
Instead, I think about the unique opportunities that I have taken to spend time with him. Whenever I am home, I enjoy working outside with my father – whether that is putting cows in and fixing fence or sorting sheep. When the two of us are working I like to talk with him about my future, agricultural policy, the industry, and his past and future.
Sometimes I think that we (me especially) do not pause enough in our daily tasks to find the opportunity to deepen relationships. It is the little things – like talking with loved ones while building fence – that make a difference. When I think about memories and what I will remember in the future, I like to think that it will be the meaningful conversations held while doing what seems like mundane and boring tasks in the moment.
However, much like taking time for the little things, it is just as important to take time for the “big” things, like trips to Africa. Leading up to the trip my father was worried about leaving and that something would go wrong. It was not because he did not have faith in my mother and I, but it seemed like everything was going wrong right before he left, such as cows getting out on the highway. While helping my father fix fence before he left, I did my best to reassure him that it would be OK while he was gone.
Two weeks is the longest my father has ever been away from the operation, but I assured him that opportunities to go to Africa do not come around very often. I know it is hard for producers to be away from your operations and take time off, but like I told my father, sometimes you must take the experiences as they come.
I am so glad that he went, and I hope he had a great time. But I know that mother and me will be glad when he is home.
It is my hope that everyone takes the time to make memory through the big and little things in life.