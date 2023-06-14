Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Next week I am making a trip back to Washington, D.C., for the first time post-COVID.

I did go back right as D.C. was opening up to help Tatum get settled in for her summer internship, but this is my first working trip since the pandemic. As a side note, the last time I traveled there on a working trip was the very week everything closed down. I was part of the last group to go to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and one of the last groups in the Capitol. Let’s hope we don’t repeat that experience.

I admit it, I am looking forward to the trip. I know many of you are wondering just how weird or warped I am to be looking forward to going to D.C. I admit that I like it far more than I probably should, but I also see it as a duty both as a citizen and as an agricultural producer. This is a government of the people, by the people and for the people. That is something I think many of us have forgotten – both elected and non-elected – and we must fix it.

Often, I hear that the government does not represent me, and they have lost touch with their real purpose. I would agree with that statement somewhat. I do think there is a certain amount of disconnect between some parts of our government and those of us out in the “real world.”

You know whose fault that is? It is our fault. We, the citizens, are the ones who let that happen. We are the ones who chose to disengage. You want to know the best news? We are also the ones who can fix the problem.

I realize that not everyone has the opportunity to go to the Capitol and advocate. Although I would also say that in reality, everyone can go, and I bet you would be surprised just how much power you would have. But I also know that there are some barriers, with time and money being the biggest.

I do not take these opportunities to advocate lightly, nor do I forget that I am representing more than just myself. Having said that, we all have opportunities to make our voices heard and yet, very few of us take advantage of that.

Frist, of all, the people in D.C. were sent there to represent us. If that is not happening, we have the chance to replace them every two, four or six years, depending on their position. I challenge you to get to know your elected officials. If they do not represent you, do some homework and find a candidate that does. If none of the candidates truly appeal to you, then get involved and find one that does, even if that candidate is looking back at you in the mirror.

Outside of elections, you have other ways to get involved and make your voice heard. Just about every elected official has some sort of townhall meeting or coffee stop. Seek those out and go meet them and voice your opinion. I have, and at times I have been concerned because I can tell you that the extreme factions know how to show up. We, the people in the middle, need to make our voices heard, also. You know the old adage about the squeaky wheel? It is true.

Also, take the time to get educated. Too many times a hot button issue is addressed with legislation that has unintended consequences. Good policy is not made on the spur of the moment, and often something that may sound good is not good for us at all. Get informed, do your homework and find out all sides of the issue and the facts. Here is a spoiler alert: you have to dig to find the facts and not just go to one source.

What I am saying is that we all need to take a greater interest in how we are governed.

Do I think the system is broken? Maybe a little, but I also believe that it can be fixed and that there is more good than bad. We just need to do our civic duty and get involved, make our voices heard and stop this governing from the extremes.

Most elected officials and civil servants are there for the right reason, and we should not lump them all together. Rather we should get involved and help to effect change.

Yes, I am looking forward to my trip to D.C. and my chance to advocate on behalf of agriculture. I am passionate about what I do and how good we are in agriculture. I enjoy sharing that with anyone, yes, even politicians.

I will also say that my favorite part of any trip is the day after when I am back on the farm, reflecting on the trip in the quiet, away from the hustle and bustle.

Just remember it is a government of the people, by the people, for the people. Let’s keep it that way.