Its back-to-school time, or so I have been told. You know it is a funny thing when you no longer have kids in school how this time of the year takes on a different tone.

I guess I have gotten to the old man stage in my life. My schedule does not change and I don’t have to spend a bazillion bucks on school supplies. School being back in session means that Manhattan is more crowded with college kids and no one knows how to navigate a roundabout.

I guess, technically, I do still have a child in school. After this year Jennifer and I will have successfully placed two adult humans in the working world. I am not sure if we should be proud or worried.

The main point of my rambling is that August has a different feel now that I don’t have kids going back to school. Some of it I miss, but a lot of it I don’t. That phase of my life was good, but this next one is just as fulfilling and doesn’t include back to school shopping.

It is still an odd feeling not to worry about school schedules, sports calendars, and 4-H and FFA events even though we have not had to for six years. I often chuckle when I hear parents with young children talk about how they will be in school forever. I assure them that they will blink, and it will all be over, so to sit back and enjoy the ride. It is quite a ride, kind of like a roller coaster, lots of highs and many lows and not much distance between them.

It is easy to get caught up in the rat race of kids’ activities. I know I did. I wish I would have taken just a little more time to enjoy the moments as we were in them. Many times, it was too easy to get caught up in worrying about how I was going to get one kid to basketball practice and the other to a 4-H meeting. All the time, I should have been enjoying the car ride in between and the conversations we had. I should have enjoyed watching basketball practice or helping with the 4-H livestock judging trip. No one told me that would all be over some day.

I didn’t know I was going to miss the chores and practice with the 4-H critters, the time spent on the lawn making the steers stand for the judge, clipping lambs, or sanding the woodworking project. I did think I was going to miss the practice runs for the foods project, so if any of you out there need a taste tester, I am your guy. I had a sneaking suspicion that I would miss the time in the bleachers, but I did not know I would miss it as much as I do.

It’s funny how when the kids were home, I cherished the quiet time when it was just me. Everyone going back to school meant that the house was once again mine during the day. Now, it is really nice when the kids come back to visit and there is a little more activity. I miss the kids bringing their friends by and having conversations with them about what they were doing and what their plans were. As a parent you have to admit that it is more than a little fun to embarrass your kids in front of their friends.

Don’t get me wrong, I really enjoy having adult kids, watching them be successful and productive. I enjoy having adult conversations with them, but I wish life had slowed down just a little more while they were growing up. Were there things I would have done differently? Probably, but I am not sure I would change a thing knowing what I know now. It was all part of the process for the kids and for Jennifer and me.

Don’t tell the kids but I am proud of them and the adults they have become. It turns out all of those bumps in the road, the disappointments, the struggles, and the rough times were worth it.

What I wouldn’t do to go back and enjoy the good times - to appreciate the highs and the accomplishments a little more and savor those moments a little longer. It all went by so fast, in just a flash.

Yes, I guess the school years are still close enough that I have that little pang of feeling like I am missing something. It gets fainter and fainter every passing year, but I still have that sense of a change in seasons.

If you are in the middle of back to school, just remember to stop and smell the crayons because just like the white on those new tennis shoes, this time is gone too quickly.