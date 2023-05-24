It’s funny how time marches on. In the blink of an eye we go from being young to, well, not young anymore.

That is where I find myself this week. I am at the point in my life where I have lost a good number of people who were very important in my life. That is something that never gets easier, and I don’t imagine it ever will. While it is hard, I find that losing someone important to you also brings back a flood of good memories.

This week I lost a lady who was like a second mother to me.

I have led a blessed life. I have a circle of friends who have been my friends since early grade school. While time and commitments pull us farther apart than we would like, this circle of friends remains some of my closest and best friends yet.

To make this even better, one of those friends’ dad was my dad’s best friend. Dad and Dwight farmed, hunted and fished together, and because of that I spent a lot of time at Dwight and Lucy’s house. They were and are like a second set of parents to me.

Lucy was the kindest, most caring person I have ever met. She loved unconditionally and loved everyone she ever knew.

I am sure there were times I was at her house when it was not convenient, but I never knew. Planting and harvest meant that Vaughn and I had a ready-made excuse to go to the other’s house. We were typical boys, and I am sure we caused considerable disruption to her carefully planned day and especially to her always clean house, but I don’t ever remember her being even the least little bit grumpy.

Outside of my parents’ home, I probably spent more time at their house than anywhere else during my grade school years. I always felt like a member of the family. Lucy would make sure we were well fed, which was no easy task. Her house was my place that I went between activities during school, a place my parents knew that I would be safe, well cared for and, most importantly, well-disciplined if I needed it.

Lucy was one of those people who instantly brightened your day when you saw her. You felt love and caring from the very minute you walked through the door. It did not matter how bad the day seemed to be; you knew everything was going to be OK when you were in her presence.

In my mind, Dwight and Lucy were the model of how to be married and how to parent, examples right up there with my own parents. That is a debt I owe them that I hope I have been able to pass on. They were truly examples of how to lead a Christian life.

As the gang got older, we still frequented the Burgess home. We were just a lot older, bigger and our appetites were much larger. We would descend on their house, and she would meet us with the same grace and hospitality we had grown up with. It was a safe place and one where we all knew we were cared for. As a high schooler that meant a lot. I am sure it is something much of the world is missing these days and something I took too much for granted.

Then came college and I was gone. My visits to see Lucy became much fewer and farther apart. When I would see her, it took no time for her to ask about what I was doing and remind me that she really cared about my life.

Then Jennifer and I moved back, and we had kids. Dwight and Lucy’s were a must stop every year when we went trick-or-treating. Usually, it was about the last stop because we were going to be there for a while. The stop included a lot of candy, but the most important part was Lucy making sure she got a picture of the kids. Both kids quickly developed the same love for Lucy I had growing up.

The last few years, dementia had stolen some of the spark and a lot of the memories. It has been tough to watch her go down the same road my dad has. Vaughn and I often have leaned on each other during this tough journey our parents have been on.

I am sad that Lucy is gone. It was like losing my mother again, but I am relieved she is free of her awful disease and without a doubt I know she is in heaven.

This past week I have been overwhelmed by the good memories I had of Lucy. I am also reminded of the life of love and caring she left behind, and I know that the greatest tribute I can pay her is to have the same caring and compassion for the people in my life as she had for those in hers. If we all cared and loved like Lucy Burgess, this world would be a much better place to live, and that is the legacy she will leave all of us.