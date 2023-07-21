Related to this story

Most Popular

A hot way to hay

A hot way to hay

"I don’t know if I am getting old or soft (most likely both). The heat sure seems to hit me harder now than it used to."

Haying holiday

Haying holiday

"I should have taken the holiday off and maybe not even got out of bed."

A hay day is as good as you make it

A hay day is as good as you make it

I don’t believe that Mondays are worse than any other day of the week. That’s especially true this time of the year when it is really hard to …