God has a way of humbling us, and I am sure it is always when we need it the most.

Sometimes as a husband you also have to admit that your wife was right and you were wrong.

These are absolute truths and not mutually exclusive. In fact, many times God has humbled me by proving that Jennifer was right. I just don’t like to admit that very often.

A couple of weeks ago I was away on a meeting, and Jennifer and Tatum were doing chores early in the morning so they could make it to the farmers market by 7:30 to set up. We feed grain with our side-by-side, and the route takes us more than a mile from home. Jennifer was on the route early in the morning when the side-by-side would not start. She walked home and left it for me to take care of when I got back.

I was going to look like the hero. It was a simple fix, just a fuse that runs the fuel pump. It had been very worrisome the first time it happened. All of the sudden it went from running to not getting any fuel. That time I had two neighbors come and help me. We crawled all over the machine looking for what might have gone wrong. A quick call to the dealership, and they told us about the fuse. Problem solved.

Nope, then we could not find the stupid fuse. Again, we crawled all over the machine and could not find it. Finally, I waved the flag of defeat and did what no man normally does and went for the owner’s manual. Before I could get back, the neighbors helping me found the fuse and showed it to me. This again proves that we should never ask for directions, look at the instructions or go for the owner’s manual, but I digress.

That was a frustrating experience but one that I filed away and decided that the next time changing the fuse would be a snap. Not to brag, but I even went and bought more of the fuses so I would not be stranded again.

Back to the latest incident. Jennifer and I went to the scene of the crime, and I told her the whole time just how easy this was and how I was going to show her where it was so she could fix it on her own. It would take two, maybe three minutes, tops.

With much enthusiasm and gusto, I flipped the seat up and removed the unhandy storage compartment. Lo and behold, nothing looked familiar.

I opened the cover I could see, and it was just the battery.

Jennifer pointed out another spot, but I quickly dismissed it because it appeared that you needed to remove four nuts. The cover definitely did not have any nuts to remove. She asked if, I was sure. I may have growled that I knew what I was doing.

After several more minutes of frustration and Googling how to change a fuse, I decided to phone a friend. Again, Jennifer asked if I thought it might be the part she had pointed out and I assured her it was not and that I knew what I was doing. Tim answered and said he was close, and he would come on over. He pulled up next to the side-by-side, walked over, pulled the cover off and replaced the fuse. All in the allotted two to three minutes.

Yes, it was the very same cover Jennifer had asked about.

The nuts held other things on to the cover but did not hold the cover on. It simply slid into a slot. It was simple to remove and did not require any tools. It did, however, require that I eat a large portion of crow and now I had an audience to watch me do so. I was probably in need of a good humbling and God made sure my wife delivered the humble pie to me.

Did I learn my lesson? I would like to think so, but probably not. It may even come in the form of that 10-amp fuse again. That happens only every two years or so. I can promise you I will do the same thing again in two years. I can also promise you that Jennifer will remember where the cover to the fuse box is in two years.

If I am perfectly honest, I would admit that this very thing happens more frequently than I would like to admit. It is good to have someone who will bring you back to earth. Personally, I leave it to the Good Lord and my wife to keep my head from getting too big.