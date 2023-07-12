Glenn Brunkow Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Did you ever have one of those days you wondered why you even tried?

I have a lot of them, so it is a real doozie that stands out.

Mine was the Fourth of July. In hindsight, maybe I should just skip over the Fourth from now on. A year ago, Jennifer and I spent the Fourth in a motel in Omaha waiting to go in for my second hip replacement early the next morning. I love the Fourth, and maybe it means I should just not work on that day.

I had some brome I had mowed down, and I needed to rake and bale it. The festivities in Wamego started with a parade at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 10. If everything went smoothly, we could make it without much trouble.

Assuming things could go without much trouble was my first, most fatal mistake. Actually, things went very well right up until noon. I got started raking hay and had the first field raked by noon. Jennifer was going to pick me up for lunch then take over the raking duties while I baled.

When she picked me up for lunch I had more raked than I had planned on and was feeling good about my chances of making the parade. I shut the tractor off and hopped into the pickup. Jennifer had lunch in the oven, life was good.

The pickup would not start. I am still not sure what the problem was, but it would not even try.

The pizza in the oven had about 10 minutes to go and I started calling neighbors for a rescue. The third person was the one I got and in 20 minutes we were home to a slightly charred pizza.

No worries, we were not too far off of schedule. Jennifer dropped me off to get the tractor and baler out of the shed. That is when the second bump in the road occurred. The front tire on the tractor was flat.

This being a holiday, the chances of getting it fixed were about as good as making an ice cream cone last more than a minute. I decided to air the tire up and see how it was. It seemingly held. I borrowed a portable air compressor and got out to checked it every half hour or so. Did I mention that the forecast called for heavy rain that night?

Finally, I was baling.

Oh yeah, the air conditioner compressor had gone out earlier in the week and was still out because we were waiting on parts. It was a little warm in the cab. The net wrap did not want to work very well either, and that meant getting in and out several times. This did allow me to check the tire and cool off. You know it is bad when it feels like it is 20 degrees cooler outside the cab.

Also, during this time, the rake stopped working for Jennifer and required some attention, but we got that going. It was apparent that I was not going to make the parade. I wasn’t sure I wanted to go after sitting in my own personal sauna for several hours. I was now on gallon No. 2 of water.

It didn’t matter. The end of the field was in sight and the end of brome season was in sight. One field after this and I would be done with that for the year.

Despite the heat and dust, I was feeling good. I just had 2 or 3 more acres to go, and all of this would be a satisfying memory after the rain.

I failed to mention that Jennifer tried the truck after she got done raking and it started right up. Good to get it home, not so reassuring that it won’t happen again. I took it as a sign that my day was turning around.

Then it happened. A couple of loud knocking noises and boom. I was done, finished, kaput. I don’t know what happened, if I picked something up, hit a wet patch of hay or what, but the main drive shaft broke. It was at that point that I realized that I should have taken the holiday off and maybe not even got out of bed. I am not sure what the grand sum of all the breakdowns will be, but it will be a considerable amount.

That night I watched the fireworks from my front lawn as a thunderstorm was rolling in. My zeal for going anywhere to see them had long since went away. It was kind of cool, and I was glad I was not going to have to drive home in a thunderstorm.

The rain dampened some of the pain of the breakdowns and the hay getting wet, but not all of it. I do know this: next year I am taking the Fourth off and doing something relaxing. I might just pull the covers over my head and not get out of bed.