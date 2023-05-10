Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last Sunday at church the sermon was on Jesus being the good shepherd and people being like sheep. As with most sermons, it made me think. That is what is supposed to happen. Contrary to my wife’s belief, I was closing my eyes to meditate. I was not falling asleep. I was listening intently, and the sermon really hit home.

I have discussed many times that without a doubt, we humans are like sheep. We mindlessly follow the crowd. We overindulge and do many things that are very detrimental to our health.

We know what is good for us and that if we just listen and believe we will be taken care of. Then the world takes over and we do dumb things that we know we shouldn’t, often because we are just following the flock. Yes, we are just like sheep.

That wasn’t the part of the sermon that got me thinking. What struck me this time was the part about Jesus being the Good Shepherd. It hit me that my sheep really got shorted on this one. They got the OK shepherd or maybe the “meh” shepherd. In any case, I am not sure I live up to the moniker of good shepherd.

Let’s look at Psalm 23 and the part about green pastures. Well, my flock is in dry lot right now because I am waiting for the shearer to come. Why am I waiting? Mainly because I don’t want the hassle of getting them in again on the day we shear. Is that something the good shepherd would do? The good shepherd would have had them out on greener pastures a month ago.

Then there was the verse about the robbers coming in the back way or climbing over the fence. Well, that is one way maybe I am a better than average shepherd. I never climb over a gate. I was beaten too many times as a child for climbing over a gate that was on hinges. One rule on my farm is to always go through the gate and never over. As for the good fences that would deter robbers or predators of any type, then I regress back to the OKish shepherd. A good shepherd would have better fences.

There was a part about the sheep knowing the shepherd’s voice. I do have that part down. Every time I come out of the house and say anything, the ewes immediately think they are about to get fed and start bawling. I don’t care if I have just done chores 15 minutes ago, the ungrateful flock wants more.

That thing about us being like sheep hits home all the time. I may have the whole thing about my sheep coming to the sound of my voice down, but I am not sure that makes me a good shepherd.

This really has me worried that I am not doing my part to uphold the whole sheep flock-good shepherd thing. Admittedly I am holding myself up to the highest of standards and when I compare myself to other shepherds, I know I am in better standing. But still, I want my flock to have a good shepherd.

In a couple of weeks, after they are sheared, I will have that whole “leading to green pastures” part. And when I move them, they will come to my voice. However, there is one part that still worries me.

I am going to have the whole flock together and will I notice the one lost sheep and go out and find it? I sure hope so. A good shepherd knows when they are missing even one sheep. For the most part, I can identify with that. In the past I have known when I was missing some sheep and I have gone back to look for them. Maybe that makes me a little better than an OK shepherd. I am not sure I am up to the good level.

I do have one advantage: I will have a really good electric fence and the sheep will know when they have strayed. Far be it from me to make suggestions to the Lord, but maybe it would work better if he used an electric fence and a really big charger. It would be helpful for me if when I do stray that I would get a nice jolt like a shock from a good electric fence. On second thought that probably wouldn’t be a good idea. There are times in my life when I probably would have electrocuted myself.

In any case, I am glad my sheep don’t go to church because they probably would petition for a better shepherd. Too bad for them, they are stuck with the one they got. Lucky for me, I have the Good Shepherd. In the meantime, I will push on and try to work my way toward the good shepherd status.