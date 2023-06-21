Glenn Brunkow Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This past week we did something new. Brunkow Family Lamb made its first appearance at a farmers market.

We set up shop in the Downtown Farmers Market in Manhattan, and it was a great experience. If you have never taken a Saturday morning to walk through a farmers’ market, you are missing out. It was something Jennifer and I did when we had time, but this was the first time we attended as vendors. I must say it was interesting from that viewpoint.

One thing I will tell you about farmers markets is that they are a fascinating place to watch people. One of my favorite things to do is to watch people, and airports and farmers markets are the best place to do that.

Some people come to browse, and they don’t have any idea what they are going to buy. They walk up and down the aisles talking to just about everyone. Often they are the ones carrying the smaller bags. They are there to experience the famers market, to take it all in, and they go at their own slower pace.

Then there are the people on a mission. They are looking for next week’s meals. I noticed a lot of them bring their own bags. They are looking for specific things on their list, and they know what they want. If they have been to the market before and know where they are going, you better get out of their way.

To be honest, that was probably us in the past. We were there for a few things, most specifically the vegetables I couldn’t grow. If we lingered longer, I was likely to buy other things we didn’t need.

There were many types of people to watch, and I enjoyed the experience. What I really enjoyed the most was interacting with customers. People would come by and ask questions, and I found out something I had always thought was true. Most people want to know where their food comes from and how it is produced. I think those of us who farm and ranch take for granted that people know what we do. Well, they don’t.

Most of my interactions were very positive, and I really enjoyed telling our story and answering questions. All but one, that is. I had one lady who approached our stand and was interested in our lamb. She asked if our lamb was grain fed or grass fed. That is where I thought the conversation would end. I told her our lamb was grain fed. That seemed to be OK with her. Her next question was if we used GMO grains in our finishing ration.

When I told her we did, she promptly told me she was not interested and left.

Since then, I have wondered if I missed a chance to have an open dialogue with her. I really wanted to know what she knew and why she felt the way she did. I don’t have a problem with it. She is the customer and has every right to choose what she wants, but I want to know why. Where did she get her information and what exactly turned her away from GMO crops?

I am certain that all the information I could supply her with was not going to change her preferences. She certainly did not want to hear my opinion, or she would have stayed. Again, that is OK. We all work with our ideas and opinions, and that is our right. It is a free market, and I hope she found the product she was looking for. In my opinion, and I think it is an educated one, there is no difference in meat fed GMO or non-GMO grains. But I suspect that science and facts would not have gotten me a sale that day.

I know fellow producers do raise meat without GMO grains. That is their decision, and I respect that decision. There are enough customers for all of us. All I ask as a farmer and rancher is that the consumer takes the time to educate themselves and to make sure that their sources are credible and science-based. Take the time to talk to producers who are out in the field and who are the experts. Then you can conclude what best works for you.

I guess winning a war is knowing where to pick your battles, and I am sure this is one I would not have won. It is proof to me that each of us needs to get out of our comfort zone and talk with consumers. We need to know what they are hearing, how that makes them feel and how their decisions are affected.

I will say it again, I believe in the free market and every consumer has the right to select the food or product that best fits their needs and beliefs.

That is why I think farmers markets are both good for the consumer and a great opportunity for those of us who produce food to get to know those consumers. It is a chance for consumers to meet us and learn directly from the source.

So come on down to the farmers market, strike up a conversation, then make sure you take some really good lamb home for supper.