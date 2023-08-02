Glenn Brunkow Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It has been blazing hot outside, and as of the writing of this column, no relief is in sight.

Is it miserable? Without a doubt. It is tough to take, and it is dangerous.

It is hard on all of us that have no choice but to be out in it, but it is part of the occupational dangers of being in agriculture, so we hunch our backs and lean into it.

On the flip side, it does make for good haying weather – as long as the AC in the tractor holds up.

Recently, I was asked about my attitude toward climate change. I admit that I am a skeptic of sorts. I have no doubt that the climate is changing. Since the dawn of time our climate has changed, and it is not going to stop. What I am skeptical of is just how much we humans affect that change.

I am even more skeptical that agriculture is a big part of any role man may have in climate change. I am also open for someone to prove to me otherwise. I just haven’t seen anything yet that has swayed my opinion.

I find it amusing that the climate change proponents are pointing to this summer as evidence. Yes, it has been hot and even historically hot in places. We are told July is the hottest month ever in the known history of the world. OK, where is the measurement taken and how?

I watch the weather closely every night, and one of the things I observe is the record highs and lows. The year 1980 had a lot of record high temperatures. I was not very old that year, but it did make a lasting impression on me. I remember it being miserable. We did not have air conditioning in our house and yet somehow, we survived.

I also see a lot of record highs from 1936. It was the heart of the Dust Bowl, and I have trouble believing that the average high temperature did not beat the current hot spell we are on now.

I was told that the measuring of the hottest month only went back about 50 years because of technology. That makes me even more skeptical, if that is true, because that is such a small slice of the history of our planet.

OK, I am skeptical but that does not mean we should not be trying to do better when it comes to protecting our environment. I whole heartedly agree with that – to a point. When it comes to agriculture, I would argue that we are doing our part. Advances in the way we raise and grow food has made us both more efficient and environmentally sound. The way we farm is drastically different than it was even 20 years ago. We are growing more food while protecting our air, water and soil.

The bottom line is that this world needs the United States to produce as much food as we can in the future. American farmers and ranchers have always embraced new technology and are constantly looking for ways to improve what we do. I truly believe that those wanting to malign agriculture in terms of environment are barking up the wrong tree.

I also believe that the environmental groups have, to some extent, been hijacked by other activist groups. The most notable is the influence of animal rights groups. Animal agriculture is not to blame for any climate change but groups that would have meat taken off our tables have worked their propaganda and their agenda into the climate change narrative. It’s not about climate change, it is about taking meat off the menu.

I also do not think that we in agriculture can hide from this discussion. We need to be at the table, listening, telling our story, and working to do even better. I think there are a lot of other areas that can do more to protect our soil, air and water. Agriculture is the focus because there are fewer of us and that makes us an easier target. Common sense needs to prevail, and the rest of the world needs to understand the facts around agriculture and realize how good we are.

The bottom line is that we do need to protect the fragile world around us, and we can all do better. It is a hot summer in places and that is to be expected. It is, after all, July and August. We should not panic and make drastic changes too quickly that will have unintended consequences.

I pray that level heads will take the lead and we can work on making our world a better place for now and for the future.

In the meantime, it is hot. So try to be safe and drink lots of water. Those are two things I can vouch for certain.