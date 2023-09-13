Glenn Brunkow Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I used to think that those of us in agriculture were averse to change. I am not sure about any of you, but I am a creature of habit and it is hard for me to deal with any changes in my day-to-day life.

I don’t handle doing chores differently or even my daily routines, for that manner. Every morning I get up and drink two cups of coffee, watch the news and gather my thoughts before I head out the door. Mess that up, and I am a wreck for the rest of the day.

In the evening I need some time in my recliner, maybe a little reading and the weather on the news or I have trouble going to sleep. I can’t be the only one like that.

Recently, I was interviewed about agriculture and some of the changes that I had seen during my career. I really don’t think of myself as a grizzled veteran farmer but then I thought about how long I had been at it. That was rather humbling. In the grand scheme of things my career does not cover that much history, and yet I have seen a tremendous amount of change in that short span. That got me to wondering just how change adverse we really are.

In the period of 30 years we have seen tillage practices go from plowing everything under to no-till. I don’t know what the exact percentages are, but it sure seems like no-till has become the norm and not the exception. Now cover crops have gone from a novel idea 10-15 years ago to something that is becoming more and more of a regular practice.

I know those timeframes don’t sound fast, but when you think of it in the context of one crop a year, it is very fast. Then throw in the precision farming and auto guidance systems, the advance of technology has jumped on us in a big hurry.

On the livestock side of the business, we know more about genetics and nutrition than ever, and most of that has come about in the last decade. I would submit that those of us who farm and ranch are rather good at the change thing. Well, we are in business anyway.

This same interviewer asked me if this was at all in response to climate change. My answer was no. This change was because it was the right thing to do and not a response to anyone or anything. When we are presented with new technologies and ways of producing food, we do a really good job of adopting it.

Sure, it may be a little slow in the beginning, but we are all looking to produce food faster, better and cheaper, using less inputs, all while protecting the air, soil and water around us. I do what I do because I want to pass my farm on to the next generation, and I want it to be better than I got it.

Change is one of those things that seem slow, but if you step back and look it actually happens at a rapid pace. I think we are seeing changes happen faster than they used to, and that is all technology. Who would have ever guessed that most of us would carry a so-called phone in our pockets that is more powerful than any computer we had 10 years ago. Who would have ever guessed we could look things up, basically out of thin air, from anywhere. We have cars and trucks that will back up without us touching the wheel, navigate us to our destination and brake for us when we aren’t paying attention. The whole world is about change.

It’s tough for the technology challenged like me to adopt and adapt to rapid changes. I am fortunate that I have children who can help me navigate new technologies like being able to project pictures from my phone onto the TV. (I struggled with that one for 30 minutes until and a call to Isaac made it happen in less than a minute.)

There are changes I am reluctant to accept, like paying for things from my phone. I really don’t want to have my wallet, my phone and my computer all in one. I do have a problem with misplacing items, and I don’t want to lose everything in one fell swoop. I also like to be able to see and touch my money. If I have to physically part with it, I am a little slower about spending it. We will see how long it takes for me to make those changes, but it will probably be swifter than I think or like.

Change is hard, there is no two ways around it. I am the guy who trips over the furniture for a month after we rearrange things. Change is necessary and good, but in the end, it doesn’t make it easy.