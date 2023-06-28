Glenn Brunkow Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We are nearly to the Fourth of July, and in my mind it is the midway point of the summer.

It is funny how much of a difference age plays into the perspective you have on a holiday. When I was a kid, the Fourth of July was a big deal. It was the best time for me to see my town friends.

My hometown goes all out for the Fourth, and that means the carnival comes to town. It was the place to be, and all of my friends would spend their time there. Before I could drive, I had to beg and plead with my parents to take me to it.

My mother was a highly regimented, scheduled person. She had town days, usually Wednesday. It took an act of Congress to get her to go any other day.

She was also one of the most frugal people I knew, and the carnival was beyond frivolous in her eyes.

We were either haying or harvesting wheat, so there was no point in even approaching Dad for a ride in. The best I could hope for was that one of my friend’s parents took pity on me or we got invited into town for a cookout on the Fourth.

I will say that most years I did get to go, and I really don’t ever remember not going. I just didn’t get to go as much as I might have wanted.

Then came my driver’s license, and it was totally up to me to get to the carnival. Well, not so fast on that one either. By then I was somewhat useful to Dad, and he had other plans for me. It seemed like the list of things we had to get done never ended.

Oh, I could go – if I got my work done first. I am not sure if I got everything done or if I just waited until Dad was somewhere he couldn’t tell me no, but I made it in multiple times.

Then there were the years B.C., you know, before children. The Fourth of July festivities are not only a gathering place for kids, but it is also a time a lot of my friends came back to town. Wamego is legendary for its Fourth of July celebration, especially the fireworks, and it is just a normal part of life to come back for the festivities. It was a good time to go mingle and see old friends that you usually see only once a year.

I must confess that some of my mother had rubbed off on me. I have never paid for a carnival ride. I think that is a good thing.

Then came the kids and much like me at their age, they wanted to go to the carnival. Much like my parents, I tried to find every excuse not to go. It was too crowded. There were too many unknown dangers. (Funny how that was what my parents had said years before. I hate admitting that they had a point.)

We did give in and took the kids to the carnival. Once I got over the parking, it wasn’t so bad.

It didn’t take too long before the kids outgrew wanting to have us there. Soon, they were driving themselves. Jennifer and I would usually go to the parade and find a place to watch the fireworks but neither of us had any desire to go to the carnival.

That is where we are now as empty nesters. We have even debated whether it is worth fighting the crowds for the parade and fireworks. Besides, the fireworks get over so late. And by late, I mean after 10 p.m.

It is funny how your perspective on these sorts of events changes with time and age. What doesn’t change is the meaning of the holiday. It is our day to celebrate the birth of the greatest nation in the world, and one we should not take lightly.

We have the greatest amount of freedom and privileges, and we often take that for granted. The Fourth of July is a holiday that we should celebrate with gusto.

It is easy to get caught up in negativity and wonder where our country is going. However, for one day, let’s set those thoughts aside and celebrate everything good that is the United States. Let’s celebrate small towns, fireworks, parades and reunions. Let’s enjoy each other’s company and take time to renew friendships. Sit back, relax and celebrate. We are so blessed to be citizens of this great nation.

No matter what stage in life you are in or what your preferred celebration is, it is time to celebrate everything we are and everything the United States stands for. I promise you that I will take the time to enjoy the holiday. Just maybe not in the same way I would have in years past. I am up for anything that is quiet and over by 10.