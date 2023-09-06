Glenn Brunkow Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I can now say I have been to the other side of the world and back, and without a doubt I am a better person because of it.

I have been back for a little while now and I have had a bit of time to process my trip to Uganda and Tanzania and to collect my thoughts about what I saw and experienced. While I am sure words really can’t tell the whole story, I am going to try anyway.

We started our journey in Uganda and visited a church. Little did I know that this would be the most meaningful part of my trip. The service was about three hours long. (yes, folks, three hours.) You want to know the amazing part? No one looked at their watch, looked annoyed or were worried about not being able to watch the football game. Everyone was fully committed to worship and looked joyful.

There was a lot of singing, two messages and dancing. I left the service unaware that it had lasted that long, and I felt energized. I also learned a lesson in taking time out for worship.

We then visited a school and met with farmers who grew bananas and coffee. It was interesting to hear their concerns, many of which we shared. The biggest difference was their lack of access to soil testing, good herbicides and technical knowledge. The later made the old extension agent in me kick in, and I wanted to try to help them. Then I remembered that while I knew a lot about drinking coffee, I knew nothing about growing it. I was very grateful for all of the access to education and technology that I have at home.

We then went to Tanzania and learned about growing wheat, beans and avocados. They also have large fields of corn. Almost all crops are harvested by hand because labor is more abundant than machinery. I was amazed that we saw seed company signs along the edge of the fields like at home, including some from DeKalb. I also saw a New Holland dealership with a lot of new tractors. My biggest takeaway was that while we might have to worry about deer damage, elephant damage is a thing there.

We went on to visit villages, eat food that was prepared for us and watch their traditional dancing and singing. Everywhere we went the red carpet was rolled out and we truly felt welcomed. The people of Africa were some of the most, welcoming, and warmest I have ever met. Many don’t have a lot. They have enough, and that is a lesson most of us could learn from. I was enthralled by their song and dance. I could watch and listen for hours. Participation was a wholly different issue. It doesn’t matter what the culture is, I can’t dance.

We learned about growing coffee, vanilla, turmeric and bananas. The coffee was awesome, and I will be forever jaded when eating bananas back home. They are a mere pittance compared to what I ate in Africa.

The people, song and bright colors are what I will forever remember from this part of the trip. The next part was what I thought was going to be my favorite, the safari, and it did not disappoint.

We saw giraffes, elephants, zebras, wildebeests, gazelles, hippos, hyenas, lions, leopards, jackals, crocodiles and many, many other animals. I was feet from many of them and observed them in their natural state. We saw the wildebeest migration, heard lions roar at night – things this rural Kansas guy never thought he would experience.

Then there was the landscape. It was ever changing and much too beautiful for me to explain. All I can say is it was even more incredible than I could have imagined, almost surreal.

The travel home was eventful and made memories of its own. We blew a tire on a gravel runway and had to wait a couple of hours for a replacement plane. All I can say about the replacement plane is that there is a museum with an empty space. But in the end, we made it safely to our destination to begin the 30 hours of travel home. It was a good thing I had fresh memories to take up my time.

It was nice to be home, get ice in my drinks, to have brewed coffee, and of course, to see my family. But I am very grateful to have had the opportunity through Kansas Farm Bureau and the Casten Fellows Trip to make the journey.

I know I am a different person with a better understanding of the world around me because of the experience. I am not sure I know just how much it has changed me. The processing is gradual and takes time. All I can say is if you are ever offered a similar chance to travel, especially somewhere very different from home, take it. Expanding your worldview, knowledge of other cultures and appreciation for home is something you can’t get any other way.

I have seen the other side of the world, and it is spectacular.