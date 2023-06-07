Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I owe my neighbors an apology. I am the reason it did not rain yesterday.

I guess if you were planting or doing some other activity that needed dry conditions, I was your hero. I scared the rain off.

In either case, it was my fault that the rain that was building up over top of us went on to the east, dropping just enough to smear up a windshield.

I knew better than to do what I did, but that did not stop me.

I was going around some electric fence in preparation for moving a set of cows onto new grass. This was the first move of the year onto this pasture, so there was a lot of clearing of the electric fence that needed to happen.

Normally I do this before the grazing season and before the vegetation has greened up and grown into the fence. Not this year, I decided to wait until the grass and brush had come to life, adding to the difficulty of getting the fence back online.

Add to the vegetation the ever-present threat of ticks. At last count, I had found eight on me and at least that many on the dog.

I don’t know if there is any other living creature that I despise as much as ticks. When I get to heaven, I am going to ask someone why they allowed Noah to bring them on the ark. There is nothing worse than finding a tick, because for the next two days you can feel phantom ticks crawling all over.

Back to the story. There I was in the jungle, cutting brush and weeds off of the electric fence. I was pretty much absorbed by the job, not really paying attention to the world or weather conditions around me.

It was hot and humid when I started, there was not much wind and the sun was out. Most normal people would have probably done this earlier in the morning, but that was not challenging enough for me.

I kept hearing something. That is when it dawned on me that I was hearing thunder. I looked to the east and saw a thunderhead building. I knew the storms were moving east, so the only question was if it would build up over top of me. I also had heard that if you could hear thunder, you would be in danger from the lightning. Working with an electric fence seemed like a bad idea in a thunderstorm.

What did I do? I kept working.

The fence took me down to a densely wooded area, teeming with ticks and blocked from the eastern horizon. I kept after the fence, once again losing track of the world and weather around me.

That was when I noticed that it had gotten considerably cooler, and the wind had picked up. The thunder seemed to happen more often, and it was somewhat louder. Then I looked at the sky. It was that dark, angry look you get before a downpour.

At that point I had a choice to make. I could continue to work, risking lightning strike or worse yet, a good soaking. (I don’t know about you, but I hate to get soaked.) The place I was in was also not easy to get out of in good conditions, let alone, driving rain and thunderstorm. On the flip side, I knew that if I abandoned my post and went back to the house, the rain would be scared away and we would end up with nothing.

I have to admit that I am scared of thunderstorms. I have been close a couple of times in my life to lightning strikes and I really hate to be shocked. I also know that the chance of being hit by lightning is close to the odds for the lottery. I promise I know which one would happen to me first.

I chickened out and made my way out of the jungle and back to the top of the hill. The storm was much closer to me than it had been before. I decided I had won my game of chicken and I made my way to the road and back home. The dog confirmed that I had made the right decision to duck and run for cover.

As I pulled into the driveway the rain started. It was just enough to smear up the windshield, but it looked like the beginning of much more. Not wanting to waste time, I decided to run a couple of errands. My errands took me west and away from the storm. In less than an hour I made the return trip home, expecting to run into rain along the way. I never did. I returned home to dusty roads and a dry rain gauge.

So, there you have it. The lack of rain was my fault. I knew better than to play chicken with Mother Nature.

Next time we get good rain, if you see me with frizzy hair and a twitch, you will know that I took one for the team. Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do to make it rain.