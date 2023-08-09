Glenn Brunkow Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, just when you think you have seen it all, bam, something new happens.

It is part of what keeps farming and ranching exciting and new every day. Although I must admit that I would just as soon my life be a little more mundane and a little less exciting – especially when I am in a time crunch.

I am trying to get all of my hay baled before I leave on an extended trip. To say that I have been a little stressed and a little harried is definitely an understatement. It seems like just when I think I am on the road to getting it done, something else pops up and sets me back an hour or a day. So far it hasn’t been anything big or major, but just enough to be irritating and make me lose time. Well, here is a good example.

Friday, I had quite a bit of hay mowed down and ready to bale. It was going to be nip and tuck as to whether I got the hay baled that night. It really wasn’t too much of a concern because the weather called for dry with just a slight chance of very scattered storms. I guess I did not grasp what scattered meant, but we will get to that a little later. We were going to the Manhattan Downtown Farmers Market in the morning, so I wanted to get it all baled up that night.

Jennifer was going to run the baler when she got home from work, and I started raking hay midafternoon. My plan worked just like it was supposed to. Jennifer got to the field just about the time that I had enough hay raked to stay ahead of her. I knew the roll of net wrap needed to be changed. My baler is really particular about how the wrap is situated, so I thought I was getting ahead of the game and changed it out for her.

I went on to the next field to open it up before she got there. That was when I noticed the cloud bank off in the northwestern sky. It was a long way off, and my radar showed it was going to miss us. About that time Jennifer called to say the baler was not wrapping the bales, so I went over to see what was going on. I made a couple of adjustments and decided to watch a few bales. Everything worked like it should, and I started to go back to rake.

That was when I noticed the dark clouds getting a lot closer. A quick check of the radar showed that the storm was building to the south and was going to hit us. Don’t get me wrong, I wanted and needed rain, but I also wanted to get the hay baled. I decided to play it safe and wait on Jennifer to catch up to me. It would be better for the hay not to be raked than to rake it and have it get rained on.

Jennifer caught up to me quickly and I told her my plan, I was just going to rake right ahead of her and when we got rained out, we would quit. The storm clouds were coming in quickly. I had resigned myself to not getting the hay baled but at least the crops would get a good rain. The rain looked good, and it did not look like there was any way it would miss us. I started off raking and Jennifer was baling, all the while the dark clouds got closer and closer.

One benefit was that the air had cooled off, and my air conditioner that had been struggling to keep the cab lukewarm was now cold enough to be comfortable. That was when the wind picked up. The wind picking up was not unexpected. We all know that a gust of wind usually accompanies a thunderstorm. At first the wind was a bit breezy, then it started to gust a little more and the windrows started to roll just a little bit. The wild alfalfa really got to rolling along as the wind picked up even more. Jennifer was right behind me.

Then the wind hit gale force. The rake and the baler were only a few yards apart, and only about half of the hay was going into the baler. The tractors started shaking and then I saw something I had never seen before. The hay that was laid out flat and had not been raked started to blow. Suddenly I could not tell what had been raked and baled and what had not. It was at that moment we decided to pull the plug and quit.

As we sat in the pickup, we waited for the rain to start, and we waited. It did eventually kind of start, and it concluded about as fast. It was just enough to make the hay too damp to bale but not enough to do any good.

I will say that I now have a new idea of what scattered storms mean. It wasn’t the storms that were scattered but rather it was my hay. You learn something new every day.