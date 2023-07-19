Glenn Brunkow Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We are solidly in the dog days of summer. This summer’s temperatures haven’t been terrible yet. I say that, realizing that by writing this I am probably bringing on the worst heat spell of the summer.

No, it hasn’t been awful, or at least awful for very long. We have had a couple of shorter stretches of really hot weather, but the long range so far has been able to show an end in sight. We have had just a taste of what it could be.

I don’t know if I am getting old or soft (most likely both). The heat sure seems to hit me harder now than it used to.

When I was young and dumb, I used to spend the summers out in the milo fields cutting shatter cane, velvet leaf and pigweeds. We would start early in the morning and work until noon most days – later if it was cool or we were ambitious. Back in those days ambitious was more likely than cooler, or that is the way I remembered it. My memory makes me think it was close to the century mark every day.

Top that off with the fact that the house I grew up in did not have air conditioning. My sister and I had our rooms in the upstairs of our old farmhouse. Mom would put a box fan in the north window to draw the cooler evening breeze through.

My mom was also somewhat of a tightwad, so she would sneak into my room at 10 p.m. and turn the fan off so we wouldn’t use too much electricity. I think I see why we did not have central air, too. Much to her chagrin, I would often wake up shortly after, in a puddle of sweat and turn the fan back on. This led to her coming back up, turning it off and me turning it back on. Most of the time she would just give up and let me win.

The tractors I drove in my early days of helping Dad also did not have AC. Of course, they also did not have cabs, which is the better option if you were not afforded the comfort of cool, conditioned air.

One benefit of all of this primitive living (I did not know it was primitive while I was living it) was that I had a high heat tolerance. That was a distinct advantage over my town friends when football started up in August. The kids that had spent the summer in AC thought it was torturously hot, and I thought it just seemed normal.

Fast forward to last week and the hay field. The AC went out of the tractor I bale with and just barley worked in the one I mow and rake with. I opened the wing windows up on the baler tractor and tried to deal with the heat, and I did OK up to Tuesday. That is when it felt like I was in a blast furnace. You know it is bad when it feels 20 degrees cooler when you get out of the cab and the outside temperature is hovering around 100 degrees.

I really would have liked to call a time out, but time was not in my favor. The old adage about making hay while the sun shines is true, but that sunshine makes my cab awfully hot.

I steeled myself against the heat and packed plenty of water. I was sure this was not OSHA-approved, but my safety officer and HR person told me to suck it up. Suck it up is exactly what I did, and I got most of the hay baled before the rain.

Days like that make me aware of just how soft modern machinery has made me. Dad would have baled small square bales without AC and then stacked them in the barn. Here I was whining about no AC while I was rolling up big round bales and then moving them with the tractor. For the record, that tractor has the AC out as well, but it also has a broken back window I have not replaced. Sometimes procrastination works to my advantage.

The bottom line is that no matter how much we wish for the good old days, a lot of us probably would not survive them if we went back to that way of life. I have no doubt I would be much thinner, healthier and better adapted, but the idea of throwing square bales in the heat makes me appreciate my soft existence.

Have no doubt that the parts for the AC were ordered and are currently being put in so that I might enjoy cooler air for the rest of hay season. I am soft and proud of it.