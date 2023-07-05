Glenn Brunkow Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I don’t believe that Mondays are worse than any other day of the week. That’s especially true this time of the year when it is really hard to remember what day of the week it is.

We are haying seven days a week, and there have been no rain days for quite a while.

Truthfully, I believe that the day will be as good or as bad as you will let it be no matter what day of the week it is. Sometimes I have to remind myself of that.

Actually, it all started Sunday evening. I was just finishing raking hay and folding the rake up when the hose blew. I know, I was working on a Sunday and my grandmother would have told me to expect things like that. It wasn’t that big of a deal, well, other than the half a dozen or more clamps the hose ran through, along with the duct tape and baling wire reinforcements. I got the hose off and was going to be able to run into town first thing Monday and get a new hose made. It was not the way I wanted to start the week off, but it could have been worse.

The worst part was the manner in which the hose broke. Somehow the three-point arms were lowered, and they pinched the hose against the frame. I am not sure how that happened other than it happened while I was working on a Sunday afternoon. I got a new hose and was back in the field early that morning. The temperature was somewhat cool and there was a breeze. It was pleasant, and that in itself was a blessing this time of the year.

I got the hose back on after a session of contortion practice. I had to slide the hose through a plastic piece, and that required guiding the end through while pushing the hose from about six feet back. I was quite proud of the way I figured out how to do it. I know it isn’t much, but I am not very mechanical. I relish the small victories. In any case, I managed to get the hose on and all of the clamps bolted, duct taped and wired back together. By 10 a.m. I was ready to roll. It was going to be a good week.

I pulled into the field to start the first round and went to open the rake and, boom, another spray of hydraulic oil. I don’t know if I had missed seeing the other hose pinched or if the first hole was big enough that it masked the smaller hole. Then to add injury to the insult, I moved the other lever, and another unrelated hose blew.

This hose was in bad shape, and a good operator probably would have changed it out sooner. It was much longer with many more clamps that took a different sized wrench. Oh, and the last clamp took an Allen wrench. Why in the world would you make the last clamp take an Allen wrench? I took a deep breath and reminded myself it was a good day.

I got the two newly broken hoses off and into the dealership by noon. Yeah, it was noon on Monday, and I was making my second trip. I don’t care what day of the week it is, that is not a good way to start it. I got my hoses gathered up and replaced all the clamps, both those that required a half-inch wrench and the one that required an Allen wrench. Did I mention that that annoyed me? By shortly after 1 p.m. I was able to start raking the hay I had planned to rake at 10 that morning.

Like I said, I don’t believe Mondays are bad days. I believe that the day is as good or as bad as you make it. Bad days are just in our heads.

I feel lucky and blessed to be doing what I love to do. I like being my own boss, and every day I go out and live that dream, no matter what day of the week it is – or at least this is what I tell myself, over and over.

Tuesday, the compressor went out of the air conditioner, a tire blew on the front of the loader tractor and the hitch pin came out of the rake. That is another story for another day, but it gave me hope that things might be looking up since all the hoses disconnected and there was no damage was done except to my ego. All I have to say is that cotter keys are a good thing and worth the trip back to the shop when you can’t find one in the tractor.

Maybe Tuesday is the new Monday. I can’t wait to see what Wednesday has in store for me. Then I remember the day is as good as you will let it be, or at least that is what I keep telling myself. Someday that theory might work.