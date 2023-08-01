Paula Peterson Midwest Messenger Columnist Follow Paula Peterson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling thankful and blessed. The fear of a total failure is looking less likely, and cautious optimism is back on the front burner.

We have had close to 7 inches of rain since my last article. It has come down in easy spurts and let the crops and pastures soak it in. We are still hauling water most every day, simply because there has been no runoff whatsoever and our ponds are just still not full enough to take care of the cows.

My husband got volunteered (I’m really good at that) to talk to a local news station about whether or not the rain we have gotten has solved the drought. The simple answer is no. The rains we have received have been great to get us to the next rain.

We are no-where near out of the woods for this season yet – especially when you run into stretches of upper 90s for a week. Thankfully we had high humidity with the heat wave, which is good for the corn and soybeans even if it makes us people more uncomfortable.

Soybeans are just starting to put on pods, and they are going to be looking for timely rains throughout August. The corn was just starting to tassel when we started getting rain, so hopefully that will help with the pollination process.

We are still a few inches behind on rainfall for this year, but we are coming off of last year’s deficit as well. The first few inches of the soil is looking better, but if you go even a foot down it is just powder yet. A friend of mine, Kurt, told me last year that it takes about five years of normal precipitation to fix one year of drought, so we have a ways to go.

By the time this article comes out we will be right in the middle of the Lancaster County Fair. Christian, our grandson has been getting his hogs ready for fair. They are called Cheech and Chong because he is going to smoke them.

I always love watching the process of getting to know the animals my kids and grandkids get to show. Each year they get to meet new animals and work with different personalities. Some are good and some others require much more time and patience.

Christian’s two pigs are just the nicest and most social we have ever had, I think. He is having a lot of fun working with them, and I think it will show when he gets to fair.

I decided to add another project to the Fun at the Farm exhibit, even though I told Tom last year I was going to just let things go as I have them. That lasted about as long as it took for me to run across a soil display by Realityworks. This is a company that has some fabulous education tools. I think it is really important to show that soil differs across the country, state, county and even individual farms.

We can’t farm all land the same. Each farmer has to do what works for their land. Sometimes people have expectations that there is only one way to farm, and I really want to show that we each have to do what works best for the soil we have. We want our farm to be better tomorrow than it is today, and we know most farmers feel the same way.

Living the life I love.