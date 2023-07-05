Right this very minute down on the farm we are struggling. June was not very kind to us this year.

We lost some very special people in our world. One was a beautiful landlady Emily. We have farmed for her family since my husband was born and hope to continue farming for her son now in the future. We also lost a wonderful friend, Ronda, and my role model in life, my Great Aunt Evelyn. Those of you who read my articles may remember my great aunt celebrated her 104th birthday the end of January. I know it is simply selfish of me to wish she didn’t have to leave us yet, but it was her time.

Surprise calf destined for county fair Right this very minute down on the farm we are starting to get ready for calving season.

I have always been a firm believer in not holding grudges and trying to have an open heart and mind to those friends and family that may need me. Life is too short, even if you make it to 104, to carry hurt around. For the most part, the person that hurts most from you holding grudges or not letting go of past wrongs is you. Live your life in a way that builds you stronger.

We were blessed in mid-June with about 1.3 inches of rain. We are hoping it will be enough to tide the corn and soybeans over to the next rain. In our little corner of northeastern Lancaster County, we have not picked up much more than that for the entire month. Corn and soybeans need more moisture to grow and mature.

I’m trying to stay cautiously optimistic, but the level is dropping to “please, dear Lord, send us rain.” The ponds on our pastures have virtually no water. We are hauling water to cows at both pastures daily, sometimes twice a day. Cows need water. It is as simple as that.

Tom is starting to mow some of our ditches and waterways in hopes of getting a few more bales to have on hand to feed the cows. We are going to be having to supplement the pastures way earlier than normal this year, even if we start getting rains. We are just so far behind.

We had a unique experience last month. We were a stop on a camp sponsored by the Bright Lights program in Lincoln. They partnered with a city in Japan, and we had 10 young people from Japan along with some Lincoln students visit. For two mornings, they came out to the farm. One day we focused on agronomy, all the products corn is in and how little of the world can be used for growing crops. The next day was all about livestock. They got to pet a baby calf, see the pasture, create a model of a cow’s stomach, and make their own cattle ration using pretzels, miniature marshmallows, Chex mix, M&M’s, gummy bears and raisins to represent different components of feed we need to use. They seemed to have fun. Even if the language barrier was a little overwhelming sometimes, they sure tried hard.

My next project for the summer will be getting ready for county fair. Christian, our grandson, will be showing pigs at the Lancaster County Fair, and our granddaughter, Cali, hopes to show cattle at the Howard County Fair. I’m just trying to get a few projects updated for the Fun at the Farm Exhibit at the Lancaster County Fair Aug 3-6. Feel free to stop by and say hi.

I’m trying to accept the fact that I can’t make it rain no matter hard or how much I worry and fret. Prayers are lifting daily, and that is all I can do. We will get through this; I have to believe it. Keep keeping the faith and dreaming big.

Living the life I love.