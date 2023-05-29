Right this very minute, down on the farm we are praying for rain. We would take any kind of measurable precipitation at this time. We have picked up around an inch and a half for the entire spring, which puts us about seven inches behind the normal, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln weather site. Tom says he doesn’t know what the soybeans are using to even come up at all.

Our pastures are way behind growth this spring, so we are changing our pasture management to try rotational grazing by fencing off the pasture into smaller sections and moving the cows across the pasture one piece at a time. We started with the slew grass area. That grass is tastier (according to the cows, I haven’t actually tried it myself) when it is smaller and gets harder and sharper when it matures. It tends to regrow better than some of the other grasses in the pasture. We hope to pasture that early and often.

The big pasture where we put most of the cows for the summer has three ponds and a small creek that runs through it but they are dry this year. Tom noticed there is some standing water in the creek that was not there earlier, so we figure someone must have caught a shower that they didn’t share. We have a couple water tanks we added up here at the house that we are keeping filled up every day because cows need water, and when they come up in a group they need more room to drink than the traditional waterer. The average cow drinks around 15 gallons of water a day, which would fill the average bathtub.

One of the newest things we are trying is baling rye. We planted rye last fall as a cover crop to protect the soil and add a few more nutrients back with the hopes of being able to bale it this spring. Win -Win! The soil gets nutrients and the cows get feed. We did not get much growth on it this year due to the limited precipitation even last fall, but we were able to get a few bales off of it this spring. We planted soybeans behind it. Those beans are going to need a drink very soon if they are going to be able to come up.

With the end of May comes the end of the school year. The last couple months have been fun and exciting. I was able to visit all four of my Ag in the Classroom classes: Holmes Elementary in Lincoln, North American Martyrs in Lincoln, Spring Lake Magnet in Omaha, and Howells Catholics in Howells. We also had kindergarteners from Kahoe Elementary in Lincoln and fourth and fifth graders from Crestridge Magnet in Omaha out for a farm visit!

I am blessed to have neighbors that come help make it smooth and fun. Thanks to Erma, Rick, Zach, Tony, Fox, Christian, Rose, my mom and of course Tom (who has the patience and love to put up with me adding classroom visits during planting season).

This is a very stressful time of year for famers all over the state. Some need rain desperately and others are looking for a break from too much rain while they try to find a window to finish planting. If you have a farmer friend or neighbor take a minute and let them know you are there. For my friends and neighbors, please know I almost always have a coffee pot on or ice tea available and always cookies. Stop by, I’m always willing to chat or listen. We all are in this together.

Living the life I love!