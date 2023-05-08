Right this very minute down on the farm we are busy juggling seasons.

We have jumped from calving season to go-foring season. I go for parts, seeds, fertilizer or whatever other item Tom has need of, right this very minute. I keep my fuel tank topped off in the pickup and my car. My parts vehicle depends on the size of part I am going to be bringing home. We are so blessed to work with some fabulous folks that always help us keep rolling.

Although, my one observation that I am forced to make after almost 40 years of marriage is that we do not look at anything the same way. When my husband gives me directions, it without fail has a phrase similar to this: “follow the road ‘til you come to the barn that used to be on that corner, then turn and if you go by where Ervin lived, you have gone too far.” I, on the other hand, like simple directions and am grateful to the fine folks in Lancaster County who put out signs that are instrumental in sharing where you are. Tell me to go just of 162nd and A, and I can find it.

We are mostly done calving, at least the ones that will be considered spring. We have a couple dozen that will wait for later summer or early fall to join us, but that works well for our operation. We ended up with six sets of twins. We have never had that many live sets of twins and never had the success with the mother cows.

All but one kept both twins and the one that gave up her second one I don’t truly blame her. The little girl was going around robbing on whatever cow stood still. She ended up covered in afterbirth from a different cow, and her mother decided, “Nope, she’s not mine,” and promptly pushed her away completely.

They were both on Easter morning, both heifers; I named them Mary and Martha. Mary is my bottle calf now. Harvey, the bottle calf from last month, has been adopted by a mother cow that lost her calf and is doing well. Mary is going to get to go visit a couple of schools in the next few weeks as part of my ag in the classroom visits. She likes people a lot, so I think she will enjoy this immensely. We also have two different schools that will be making classroom visits here in May.

We are planting corn, even though I feel it seems early this year. We have spent the last couple weeks tweaking the planters and adjusting this and that to get the seed to go where we want, how deep we want and fertilized. It has been a challenge.

I feel very blessed to be living the life I live right now. I get to interact with kids of all ages and share my love of agriculture on so many different levels. This last weekend I was able to talk to Waverly FFA members about my Fun at the Farm exhibit for this year’s county fair, looking to recruit volunteers, as always at the 94th annual banquet for Waverly. To me that in itself says so much about the state of agriculture. Our small town on the outskirts of Lincoln still values agriculture in its core. We have a fabulous new group of officers that I am truly excited to get to watch in action. I get a front row seat.

Congratulations to the new chapter President, Noah Jelinek, Secretary Jake Cutro and Vice Presidents-Tom Tvrdy, Rosalie Tvrdy, Maya Rourke, Hunter Claycomb and TJ Mueller. Blue and Gold is strong in Nebraska and is as needed today as it was 94 years ago.

Stay safe out there and know I always have coffee if you need an ear!

Living the life I love!