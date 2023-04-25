Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, calving has started. I’m not going to say how it is going yet as I don’t want to jinx it, and there seems to be no better way to do that than by talking about it.

My schedule has also changed with calving. Trying to get settled into it is always just a bit of a struggle at first, but hopefully by the end of the week I’ll be acclimated to the changes. I’m really trying to focus on “me” this calving season as one of the things that I struggle with is body soreness. For some reason when you get old, and then spend between 25-75 miles riding in rough country on an ATV, the body revolts, and I really don’t want to start drinking to compensate.

My attempt is to do “structured exercise.” I’m taking time at noon and late evenings to get to the weight room or outside. It’s a work in progress, but definitely helping with some of the stiffness. I know that bouncing on an ATV is probably not much different than what a lot of farmers are doing right now as planting season is starting. Maybe we should start a new YouTube channel that provides daily tractor yoga and stretching. Except relate the moves to agriculture, so we would have “downward deere” and, of course, “cat-cow.”

The big excitement this past weekend was we rolled out a new product line on Earth Day. Our EnviroSmart Beef made its debut, along with our new website redesign. Head over to www.flyingdiamondbeef.com to check it out.

There is merchandise available now, also. Though it may not be as cool as Yellowstone swag, one never knows and someday it may get there.

Our thought behind EnviroSmart Beef was to take all of these concepts that we are already doing, such as human, animal and environment well-being, and then adding it one step further by looking at technology and genomic testing.

The cattle that have received our EnviroSmart Beef label had a tiny tissue sample of their ear sent into a facility where a combination of data and genomics were used to give us an ideal “days on feed” for that individual animal to reach its optimal carcass characteristics. When those days are met, the animal is sent to harvest. Overfeeding past that optimal carcass means greater carbon footprint. By utilizing this new technology, it adds to our already large portfolio of doing what we can to have a positive effect on the environment.

I was pleasantly surprised by the cattle that we tested and sent to the processor. I had replacement heifers that were pregged open that I went ahead and tested for this, and I was surprised that the recommended days on feed was significantly less than I would have fed them. I was concerned what the meat was going to look like, as they did not have the “finish,” in my opinion, as some of the other cattle, but was very relieved when I got the beef back. It looks amazing.

Also interesting was that part of this genomic test also looks at markers for Bovine Congestive Heart Failure (BCHF). Mortality from BCHF is a significant cause of death in feedlot cattle in the Great Plains and is on the increase. I was shocked when receiving the data back that our risk factor for BCHF was significant.

After doing more research, there are two potential genetic risk factors. One factor is very prevalent among red and black Angus, and the other is prevalent among British breeds. This will hopefully become a larger focus by breed associations, as I feel that some associations are pushing it to the backburner. I know that after receiving our data I will be doing additional research and potential changes to reduce the possibility of cattle contracting it in our own herd.

In other exciting ranch news, the sewer took a crap on Sunday. I got back from checking cows, and the Boss Man is not in the greatest frame of mind as his basement is flooded. Needless to say, the 50-60 year old septic system finally gave out. Of course, it now has to follow a lot of different codes than the government required back in the day. A company is venturing out to look at it this afternoon, but excrement has turned into the butt of many jokes the last couple of days. Considering there’s not much to do about it, except replace and rebuild, the wittiness is having to prevail over the muck of a situation.