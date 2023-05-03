Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We just finished our annual burning of pastures. I know other parts of the world do prescribed burns, but I think the level at which we do it in the Flint Hills is unprecedented. I am also aware that it causes some air quality problems for our nearby neighbors, and I apologize for the inconvenience, but I am also ready to defend the practice as one that is critical to help maintain and restore our tallgrass native prairie.

There is something both terrifying and therapeutic about a controlled burn. It is terrifying for the person in charge of it. Did you think of everything that could go wrong? Did you come up with a plan to mitigate or eliminate those hazards? Will something you did not plan on come up during the burn? The answer to all three questions is usually, yes. I don’t know if I have ever had a burn go exactly like I thought it would and that is what is scary.

The best way to deal with the unknown is to arrange for more help and more water than you think you will ever need. I am lucky, I have a group of neighbors who all band together to burn. We have plenty of water and even more importantly, good help. All of that helps to reduce the amount of stress that happens right after the fire is lit.

The back burn is the most stressful part to me. That is when the unexpected happens. Usually, it is a change in wind direction. Fires tend to generate their own wind and that, coupled with swirling or changing winds, often are the cause of unexpected problems.

Having said all of that, when the back burn is done and the head fire is safely set, very few things are as relaxing as watching pastures burn at dusk. It is especially rewarding when you see a cedar tree, especially a big cedar, go up like a torch. I love the cool night air, with the smell of smoke in the air while you watch the fire move across the landscape.

Most nights when we are burning, many of our neighbors are, also. Splotches of orange glow in all directions. If you haven’t experienced it, you probably won’t understand, but there is something really therapeutic and calming about it. I guess it is like a giant fire pit.

From a range management perspective, burning a pasture is also very rewarding. A prescribed burn is the best, most effective and natural way of controlling brush and restoring the range to its natural state. I very much prefer burning over spraying or clipping brush. While satisfying in the end, neither one of those methods have the therapeutic qualities of a good old pasture burning.

We even got a bonus burn this year. The pasture we burned had a piece in the middle that did not burn, and Jennifer and I went out on a peaceful Sunday afternoon with very little wind and a large, burned patch to all sides. No stress, just the joy of watching fire move across the prairie and cedars burning. Sitting in a lounge chair at a resort on the beach with a cold drink would not have been as relaxing.

For the most part, burning season is over, and our city friends can go back to breathing air that is not smoky. All we need now is good rain so the black landscape can turn to a carpet of green. It is just as relaxing to watch a herd of cows or sheep graze across that fresh green grass after a burn, too. I hope we will be able to continue to utilize burning as a tool to take care of our tallgrass prairie. Progress is good, I guess, and new houses help the tax base, but they do make burning tougher.

Communication has become another part of burning. It used to just be calling the neighboring landowners or renters and seeing if they wanted to partner on the burn. Now it is contacting the homeowners to let them know what you are doing and that it is planned. It also adds another level of stress. It is one thing to burn off a few acres and maybe a few hay bales, it is entirely another thing to worry about a new house worth $400,000 or $500,000.

As with anything else in farming and ranching, the seasons change, and we move on to the next job. Each comes with its own challenges and joys. There are few others that give me as much stress or enjoyment as the burning season. Oddly enough, pasture fence fixing directly follows burning season. It is neither relaxing nor therapeutic, but it has to be done, especially after a burn.