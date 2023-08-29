Barb Bierman Batie Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For at least 60 of Hubby’s 65 years, he has attended the Nebraska State Fair. The son of a Home Extension Agent, who later was the county 4-H assistant, State Fair was a culmination of every 4-H year and until we got married was often the family’s only vacation.

As a third generation 4-Her, from the time I was 13 my family was always at the fair. I was either doing foods demonstrations, home economics judging, modeling or singing in the 4-H song contest and some years all of the above.

During college I was part of the University 4-H Club Throughout the 1970s and early 80s the club operated a food stand underneath the 4-H Building’s arena. I dished out more than my fair share of hot dogs, 4-H sloppy joes, drinks and snacks during my four years with the club, including my senior year when I was co-chairperson of the stand.

All my Bierman cousins were involved with the State Fair and many of our children showed there as well, meaning 4-H continued into the fourth generation. This year the fifth generation on the Bierman side was represented with our great-niece Molly modeling in the State Fair Fashion Revue!

Our oldest daughter showed until 2009, the last year the fair was in Lincoln. Then in 2010, our younger daughter made the switch to Grand Island, the fair’s new home.

Even though we no longer have 4-Hers at home, we have continued to make regular trips to the State Fair. Both I and Juliana judge county fairs throughout the summer, and we also like to enter open class food preservation when we can.

This year we made it a true family affair. Both daughters and their husbands, along with the No. 1 grandson met in Grand Island last Sunday to take in the sights and sounds of the fair’s 2023 edition. The weather was gorgeous, making it one of the most pleasant State Fair trips ever.

We arrived first to watch a great-nephew show sheep. Juliana, Doug and Dorne arrived in time to see Marshall show in his last class before we took off for lunch at our favorite State Fair spot – the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Beef Pit.

After downing yummy prime rib sandwiches and all-beef hot dogs, the next stop was the 4-H and open class building where we were to meet Daughter No. 2 and her husband. They spent the afternoon and evening volunteering at the Nebraska Beekeeper’s Association booth. Cicely and Dan started “Honeymoon Hives,” their beekeeping business, a year ago and are now up to three hives, all in the backyard of their Lincoln home.

This was Dan’s first State Fair, and he was like a kid in a candy store taking in all the sights and sounds. Dorne has him beat. This was State Fair No. 2 for him. He had his sights set on two things – tractors and rides.

After Julie and I browsed the 4-H displays to check out how our county selections were viewed by the State Fair judges, the Loudons took off so Dorne could see his tractors. Hubby and I checked out my open class food preservation entries. All but two received a ribbon, and I got the full rainbow of colors with first through fifth place ribbons on my variety of entries.

The best was saved for last. They were just putting out the ribbons on the bee culture displays. Dan and Cicely had set a goal of entering as many categories as they could in an attempt to win the bee culture sweepstakes award – and they did!

First place finishes in the bee photography, cut comb, chunk honey and beeswax candles, along with a second in amber-colored honey, second on an art design in beeswax, thirds in bee craft and bee/honey gift basket gave them enough points to take the sweepstakes. It was close though – second place was only three points away, and third was only five points behind them.

We’re headed back to the fair next weekend for back-to-back meetings there. Thankfully, they’ll be in the air-conditioned Five Points Arena reception area. Temps are supposed to hover near 100 by Sunday, typical of a State Fair. You either fry, freeze or drown. We also have to swing by a kiosk at the bee booth so we can vote for the People’s Choice Sweepstakes award for our kids. Maybe you’ll be there and can do the same!