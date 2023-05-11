Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A date night during planting season? Why yes, although you need to be flexible and spontaneous for it to be successful.

One night almost two weeks ago I had been flying around trying to do some yard work, as well as finish up a freelance project when I glanced at the clock. It was already 5 p.m. and time to start thinking about supper. But what to fix?

This time of year, Hubby can come in anytime between 6 and 10 p.m. depending on whether he is spraying, row stalking, strip tilling, planting or doing repairs in the shop and whether he is close to the house or working in the fields owned by his cousins located nine miles away.

Granted he usually lets me know if it will be a late night and after three decades of marriage, I have developed a sixth sense on what might be prudent to prepare on any given evening. But that night I hadn’t even had a glimmer of inspiration and truthfully was unsure of any timetable.

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways, and that night he came to the rescue. About five minutes later the back door opened and closed and the familiar sound of Hubby’s boots was heard clomping through the utility room.

“Have you started supper yet?” he asked.

To which I truthfully replied, “No. I hadn’t even had time to think about it.”

“Good. How about a date night? We can go to Grand Island.”

For those not familiar with our geography, Grand Island is 90 minutes from our home via the interstate. During planting, irrigation or harvest seasons, such an invitation can only mean one thing – we are going on a parts run.

Sure enough, a special part for the front wheel of the sprayer had broken. Fortunately, our sprayer dealership in Grand Island had the part in stock. It had already been charged to our account and would be left by the front door for us to pick up after they closed for the night.

This is another farm country gem that we shouldn’t take for granted, so I will take a line to say thanks to all the farm and ranch implement dealers and many related businesses who go out of the way and leave parts out for we farm and ranch folks after hours so we can keep rolling with minimal down time. Some, as in this case, just leave it by the front door. Others have special “parts” boxes or tubs – depending on the size of the needed repairs. Still others have a back door policy or shed where they leave things a tad more out-of-sight. But we all know where to go and how to find what we need.

In non-busy seasons, we would simply have had the part shipped to us for arrival the next day. But Murphy’s Law dictates that when parts break it is almost never in a non-busy season. In this case, the spate of cold weather meant we were getting behind. The urgency to get the part and get the repairs done was enhanced.

Fortunately, over the years these spontaneous trips have become times for us to catch up on calendar events, plan for the next week and hash out any farm troubles. I’ve had hamburgers and root beer floats at one of my favorite chains in Columbus, ice cream treats in Central City and simple pop and candy bar breaks all in the name of parts runs where I help with the driving so Hubby can monitor the on-going work at home with the full-time employee or work on other issues while on the phone.

This trip meant no matter what we would arrive home after dark, so once the part was secured, we decided to take time for a sit-down meal. My midweek supper dilemma was solved, and while Hubby chowed down on a nice country-fried steak, mashed potatoes and veggie, I enjoyed a broiled fish dinner with rice and asparagus.

The irony of all this was the lone part we picked up tallied a whopping $2,700. Our meal for two, taken from the 55-plus menu, was a fraction of that at just over $27 with tax and tip. I’m still a pretty economical date. The sprayer – not so much.