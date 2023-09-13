Barb Bierman Batie Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With irrigation season coming to an end and a desire to do something special to mark our 65th birthdays, Hubby and I scheduled a quick trip to Colorado last weekend.

While his birthday was back in June, mine landed Sept. 6, just as we were finishing up the irrigation season. We had always wanted to visit the Pike’s Peak region and had been past that area several times coming and going from winter conventions in either New Mexico, Arizona or California.

This time we were able to cross several items off our United States “Must See” list. After attending to some obligations in Lexington and Gothenburg on Sept. 6, we kept heading west, driving as far as Sterling, Colorado, that evening. We enjoyed a birthday beer at a local bar and grill – my maiden name is Bierman after all.

The next morning, we headed out bright and early with our first stop at the U.S. Air Force Academy just north of Colorado Springs. Having been to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, we were somewhat familiar with the drill to get on academy grounds.

There are two gates at the academy, and we chose the North Gate based on website recommendations and its proximity to the visitor’s center. Do check the website or academy’s Facebook page the day you intend to visit to verify if it is open to visitors. They are subject to military security levels, and visitation is subject to change without notice.

You need a photo ID and are not allowed to bring firearms, alcohol, drugs, etc., on the grounds with you. They did a cursory inspection of the back seat and cargo area of our Jeep, and we were waved on in.

Unless you have a cadet that you are visiting, it’s best to stop at the visitor’s center first to find out if there are any special programs for the day and learn what areas are open to the public and which are closed. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the cadets assemble on the academy parade ground to march to lunch, which can be observed from the Honor Court. Since it was Thursday, we missed that event. Occasionally there are falconry demonstrations, as falconry is an activity select cadets are trained in to pay tribute to the academy’s mascot, the falcon.

We arrived right at lunch time, so as soon as we’d toured the visitor’s center we headed for Arnold Hall, the academy student union, for lunch. Just as in civilian student unions these days, the coffee shop was a popular stop, and several fast-food options were available for visitors and academy employees.

The academy chapel, a popular visitor site, is closed now through 2027 for extensive renovations and is enclosed in a big white box. Due to budget cutting at the time it was built, no rain gutters were installed, and ever since it opened the chapel has been subject to leaks. The decision was made to gut it down to the original girders and in the process, asbestos was found to cover the entire height, adding the extra renovation time.

There is a recently developed Air Warrior Combat Memorial, and on display are a B-52 bomber and model HH-3E, aka “The Jolly Green Giant,” search and rescue helicopter. Just down the road is the Air Force football stadium, and from locals we learned game day is every bit as crazy as a Husker game day, just smaller. Approaching the South Gate on our way out we were able to watch some cadet pilots training in gliders at the academy airfield.

We were somewhat surprised to learn there are several public hiking, biking and equestrian trails that start or go through the academy grounds. Users are subject to academy restrictions but the trails make for some scenic excursions if you are so inclined.

Next time we’ll talk about our day at Garden of the Gods and a trip to Pike’s Peak. These just scratch the surface of what there is to see and do in the region.