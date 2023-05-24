Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Just a tad over two weeks ago we took off for Utah to attend the wedding of one of Cicely’s best buds from high school. Hailey Mandelko was to marry Daniel “Danny” Ferry, and they were using the hashtag "#ferrytale.” It truly turned out to be a “ferrytale.”

Yes, it was in the middle of spring planting, but from the time we got the “Save the Date” card last winter there was no question we were going to make attending that event work. Not only was Cicely a bridesmaid, but the bride, her parents and family had been friends since the girls were in pre-school.

Ever since my car accident two years ago and the sudden deaths of some dear, close friends this past year, we have made attending special occasions a priority whenever we can. It has been impressed upon us all too often that life is too short to miss them.

We took off for Colorado after parking the planter about 6 p.m. and drove as far as Fort Morgan, putting us just one hour away from the Denver airport where we had an 11:30 p.m. flight. God smiled on many of us in dry country as we drove through showers for part of the evening and learned the next morning that the showers had reached home as well. While things would get stormy Friday night most of the area got over an inch of much needed rain while we were gone.

We were able to meet up with Cicely at our gate just before boarding. She had flown to Denver from Omaha. The flight went well, and we were pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to navigate the Salt Lake City airport.

Our destination was Spanish Fork, about an hour south of Salt Lake City. While Hubby and I had both been to Salt Lake City before, we had not ventured south and the stunning views of the mountains in spring had us mesmerized. No wonder the bride and groom had chosen this location for their big day.

The next morning, we met the rest of the Lexington contingent at breakfast. It was then we learned Johnson Lake had been hit by a tornado on Friday night. Several of the couples live at the lake, and the bride’s parents are building a new home there, but only one family sustained major damage and that was loss of a storage shed. While not exactly the start we wanted to the weekend, by mid-morning it was clear that things were being handled by family and friends at home and we proceeded with the festivities.

Cicely and the bridesmaids were to report to the wedding venue by 10 a.m. for hair and makeup with a rehearsal set for 2 p.m. We arrived just ahead of the bride’s parents and when they pulled in with two full loads of decorations, we did the Nebraska thing and just started carrying in boxes, and boxes, and boxes.

The venue was all self-contained with an outdoor garden for the ceremony, a reception hall, catering kitchen and dressing rooms for the bridal party on the second floor. It certainly was a plus to have everything in one spot.

It became clear that this was going to be an all-hands-on deck affair and while the bride’s Aunt Jane supervised the decorations, Hubby and I got put in charge of preparing the favors. These were engraved mugs that were to be filled with candy. The bride is an assistant women’s basketball coach at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, and the groom is in charge of basketball operations there, which is how they met. So, among the goodies were basketball wrapped mints.

My foresight in bringing a travel sewing kit along paid off. The bride’s something old were appliques cut from her mother and grandmother’s wedding dresses. Cicely whip-stitched those in place. The kit’s safety pins also came in handy when a misstep by a wedding guest pulled the hooks off the bustled wedding gown train and they were used to keep it in place.

After a late lunch we returned to find the catering staff had worked their table setting magic and the venue sparkled with excitement. The ceremony went off splendidly, with the flower girls and ring bearer pulled in a cart stealing the show. The bride’s dog, Zion, also happily romped down the aisle to greet his mistress and was then leashed and led away while barking the song of his people, as most golden retrievers do.

The rest of the evening we enjoyed a wonderful meal, meeting some of the groom’s family, visiting with the current Southern Utah basketball team, their head coach and other assistant coaches, and other guests. No strangers left when we left.

Capping the night was a fun popper and bubble send-off. A memo to the bride’s sister who is getting married in September, remember to check with the venue about send-off regulations. Yes, it was a #ferrytale wedding to remember.