The Midwest Messenger is kicking off its inaugural Cream of the Crop readers’ choice awards June 7, giving the community a unique opportunity to recognize the best businesses and organizations in Nebraska.
Readers are invited to choose their favorites in a variety of categories to help determine the best of the best in the state. You can find a list of the categories at the end of this story.
Readers can nominate one business in each category. The top five businesses receiving the most nominations in each category will automatically move on to the second round of voting, which kicks off July 19.
During the voting phase, readers can vote once per day, per category to determine the best of the five. Once the voting phase ends Aug. 6 a business in each category will be crowned as the 2023 Cream of the Crop winner. These winners will be featured in a special edition of the Midwest Messenger Sept. 22.
“This is a great opportunity for our readers to show appreciation for the hard working business owners that serve the great state of Nebraska,” Midwest Messenger Publisher Mike Wood said. “Being the best is what Nebraska is all about, and some businesses go that extra mile to demonstrate that quality and service matter. This is a great way to say thank you to your favorite businesses for the difference they make.”
The nominating period is open now and runs through June 26. You may nominate your favorite business by going to www.agupdate.com/contests/cream-of-the-crop or by visiting www.midwestmessenger.com and look for the Cream of the Crop logo.
Businesses can receive a free promotional kit, which includes graphics for flyers and social media posts to help encourage customers to vote for them. In addition, there are special marketing opportunities and packages that the Midwest Messenger is providing for the nominating or voting phase.
For either you can reach out to Mike Wood for information at mike.wood@lee.net or by calling 402-374-3040.