Farmers never have enough time in the day, and at no other time is that more correct than harvest, when growers race the clock and Mother Nature to bring their crops in as quickly as possible.

One upgrade that can help them beat the clock is the right grain-handling equipment.

Doug Geisler is a farmer from Riverdale, near Kearney, Nebraska. As a crop farmer with a growing operation, he needed to speed up the harvest process from the field to the farm and then deliver that crop to his local elevator. His upgrade started with a call to Summit Contracting, the local GSI dealer.

Doug and his dad, Don, had started adding GSI bins in 2010. They had another built around 2017 before beginning a larger expansion at their bin site around the middle of last year.

“A big part of the reason behind the expansion is that I’ve wanted to put in a grain dryer for a long time,” Doug Geisler said. “A dryer lets us start harvesting grain much sooner than we could without one.”

A dryer lets them start harvesting when the corn is at 25% moisture.

“We won’t have to wait for it to dry in the field anymore,” Geisler said.

The expansion also helped the Geislers speed up the process of unloading their grain trucks. Thanks to a 1,400-bushel pit, the trucks are able to unload and get back to the field much faster.

“A driver can pull in, dump a load in about one minute, and head right back to the field,” Geisler said.

That will likely allow him to eliminate another truck during harvest, saving some money on labor and fuel.

The family recently added more storage by building another additional bin. The Geislers have five bins with a 55,000-bushel capacity. During the next expansion phase, they plan to add another row of larger bins that could potentially store between 150,000 and 180,000 bushels.

“We needed a lot more storage capacity because we now have a grain dryer,” he said.

The newest grain bin is designed specifically to store wet grain. If he’s picking 25% moisture corn, it gets stored in the wet bin, which then feeds the grain directly into the dryer.

“Our grain dryer is 30 feet tall, set up to handle 2,500 bushels, and it lowers the grain’s moisture by 5 percentage points an hour,” he said. “Let’s say you’re picking corn at 20% moisture. You can run those 2,500 bushels through the dryer, and they’ll be at 15% moisture in an hour.”

It’s a great chance to save time and money during the busy harvest season. An earlier start to harvest can help farmers pick up a better basis at places like their local ethanol plant that needs their corn.

The grain moves through the system by two 10,000-bushel-an-hour grain legs that are 120 feet tall. Geisler said they had previously used 13-inch truck augers to unload their semis. It normally took 12-15 minutes to unload one semi. With the new system, drivers can drop their loads in approximately a minute and head right back to the field for more grain.

The system update also includes a VersaLoop chain conveyor to move the grain to the bins that are all located in a row.

“The spouts won’t hit them all because the grain can’t go down a really steep angle,” he said. “So, there’s a VersaLoop that’s basically two tubes and has a chain and a paddle that delivers corn to the other four bins.”

It took a lot of planning to get ready for a system expansion.

Planning began late in 2021 after harvest wrapped up. With plans set, construction work began in 2022. This year will be the first time Geisler will use the new grain-handling system during harvest.

“We didn’t get the update finished last year by harvest time,” Geisler said. “We did get to haul some grain home from another bin site to work some bugs out. It was a chance to run some grain through and tighten up a few things in the system.”

Geisler said he bought locally when it was time to upgrade his grain-handling system. His grain dryer is a Delux Grain Dryer (deluxmfg.com) that’s built in Kearny, Nebraska. He also says Jessie from Deluxe does automation, so the entire system runs from a control panel.

“When you pull up with a load, you poke a button and everything starts up,” Geisler said. “There’s a computer screen that shows the whole layout. You can’t poke the wrong button and send grain where you don’t want it.”

For more information on Summit Contracting and the quality of work, go to buildsummit.com.